TOMY International To Manufacture Officially Licensed Battling Toys Featuring WWE® Superstars

OAK BROOK, Ill., Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TOMY International, a leading global designer, producer and marketer of toys and infant products today announced a multi-year licensing agreement with WWE to produce battling toys featuring WWE Superstars that will be available at mass retailers in the Fall of 2019. Built upon WWE's larger-than-life Superstars, the line will provide unique and evolving battling game play where fans will be able to pit their favorite Superstars against each other, choosing from the likes of John Cena, The Rock, Undertaker, Seth Rollins, AJ Styles and more. TOMY will produce a comprehensive, innovative line of battling toys for the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia and New Zealand.

"Partnering with WWE is an exciting opportunity for us to showcase our company's long history of merging technology and innovation to bring the action and drama of WWE into fun battling toys that kids love to play with," states Peter Henseler, President of TOMY International. "Our WWE line will reinforce all the action and entertainment that only WWE can provide, delivering on both the interactive battling game play value as well as providing kids the ability to recreate the excitement of one of the world's most popular family sports and entertainment properties. With a little bit of TOMY magic built into every product, our WWE branded toys will be designed to delight kids around the world."

About WWE

WWE, a publicly traded company, is an integrated media organization and recognized leader in global entertainment. The Company consists of a portfolio of businesses that create and deliver original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family friendly entertainment on its television programming, pay-per-view, digital media and publishing platforms. WWE's TV-PG, family-friendly programming can be seen in more than 800 million homes worldwide in 25 languages. WWE Network, the first-ever 24/7 over-the-top premium network that includes all live pay-per-views, scheduled programming and a massive video-on-demand library, is currently available in more than 180 countries. The Company is headquartered in Stamford, Conn., with offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Mexico City, Mumbai, Shanghai, Singapore, Dubai, Munich and Tokyo.

Additional information on WWE can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com. For information on our global activities, go to http://www.wwe.com/worldwide/

About TOMY International

TOMY International (www.tomy.com) is a leading global designer, producer and marketer of a broad range of innovative, high-quality toys sold to preschoolers, youths and adults under the TOMY® and Ertl® brands as well as products for parents, infants and toddlers marketed under the The First Years®, JJ Cole® Collections and Boon® brands. TOMY International also markets its products under popular licensed properties such as John Deere, Sonic the Hedgehog, Nintendo, Sanrio, Thomas the Tank Engine, Lamaze, Disney Baby properties including Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Princesses, Cars, Fairies and Toy Story, and other well-known licenses. TOMY International's mission is to make the world smile. TOMY International reaches its target consumers through multiple channels of distribution supporting more than 25,000 retail outlets throughout North and South America, Europe and Australia. TOMY International is a wholly owned subsidiary of Japan-based TOMY Company, Ltd. (Tokyo Stock Exchange Code No. 7867). © TOMY.

