TONIGHT: More than 50 Powerhouse Performers Team Up for A Night of Covenant House Stars

The concert will be co-hosted by 6-time Tony Award-winner Audra McDonald (CBS' The Good Fight ) and CBS 60 Minutes correspondent John Dickerson, both members of the Covenant House Board of Directors and feature performances and appearances by Jon Bon Jovi, Meryl Streep, Diane Keaton, Rachel Brosnahan, Morgan Freeman, Stephen Colbert, Martin Short, Dolly Parton, Dionne Warwick, Stephanie J. Block, Tony Shalhoub, Charlie Day, Chris O'Dowd, Zachary Levi, Zack Quinto, Deborah Cox, Quentin Earl Darrington, Ariana DeBose, Darius de Haas, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Eden Espinosa, Jordan Fisher, Stephanie Hsu, Randy Jackson, Capathia Jenkins, Jeremy Jordan, Ramona Keller, Alex Newell, Karen Olivo, Dawn O'Porter, Laura Osnes, Benj Pasek, Jodi Picoult, Shereen Pimentel, Andrew Rannells, Keala Settle, Jake David Smith, Will Swenson, Bobby Conte Thornton, Ana Villafane, Frank Wildhorn, Broadway Inspirational Voices, Covenant House youth and more!

Produced by acclaimed Broadway director and choreographer and Covenant House Board member Jeff Calhoun, with musical supervision by Grammy Award-winner Jason Howland, A Night of Covenant House Stars will combine moving performances by some of the entertainment world's biggest stars with performances by Covenant House youth.

"This virus raged into our lives, and turned the world upside down," said Covenant House President & CEO Kevin Ryan. "These artists are responding with hope, compassion, music, laughter and love. And that's how the world will overcome."

A Night of Covenant House Stars will include performances from across the country by Covenant House youth with the support of Broadway Inspirational Voices.

A Night of Covenant House Stars is brought to you by Cisco; Adams Family Foundation; John & Nathalie Berger; Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Foundation; Denis & Meredith Coleman; Take-Two Interactive; Andrea & David Acker; Advent International; Blackstone Charitable Foundation; Andy & Eileen Bustillo; Delta Air Lines; Lynne & David Hegarty; Humble Bundle; Kia Motors America; Lou & Eileen Rauchenberger; Rasmuson Foundation; Ed & Irene Shaw; Mary & Jay Sullivan; Wells Fargo; and the Willis and Nancy King Foundation.

DATE: TODAY, Monday, May 18, 2020

TIME: 8pm ET / 5pm PT

HOW TO WATCH A NIGHT OF COVENANT HOUSE STARS

The event will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video, Broadway on Demand, Broadway World, iHeartRadio Broadway, Facebook, Twitch, YouTube, and Stars in the House. Details are available at www.covenanthouse.org.

Covenant House is the largest, primarily privately funded charity in the Americas helping homeless and trafficked youth, providing 24/7 crisis care and ongoing support in 31 cities across six countries. In nearly 50 years of service, Covenant House has never closed the doors.

For more information, go to www.covenanthouse.org

Media Contact: Tom Manning, Covenant House, 845-300-2126, [email protected]

SOURCE Covenant House

