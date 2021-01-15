Tonkean Recognized as a Representative Vendor in Gartner's Market Guide for iBPMS

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tonkean, the operating system for business operations, announced that it has been named as a representative vendor in the Gartner "Market Guide for Intelligent Business Process Management Suites" report. Tonkean's Adaptive Business Operations Platform was named as one of 20 representative vendor solutions in the report.1

Gartner defines the Intelligent Business Process Management Suite (iBPMS) market as the group of vendors offering licensed software that supports the full cycle of business process and decision discovery, analysis, design, implementation, execution, monitoring and optimization. An iBPMS offering consolidates process discovery, modeling, integration services, decision management, process orchestration and choreography, and advanced analytics. It emphasizes advanced analytics, real-time activity monitoring and decision management for coordination and management of the interactions of process participants, and support for real-time human collaboration, including integration with social media, mobile and cloud access to processes.

Tonkean believes this recognition in the iBPMS market signals the critical need for more business enablement, flexibility, and agility across enterprises. Tonkean's platform empowers business operations teams to orchestrate complex business processes—dynamic, human-centric, and cross-functional—all with no code. Tonkean's platform uniquely enables processes to be managed, automated, and monitored while connecting with existing systems and proactively interacting with people.

Business operations teams worldwide are leveraging Tonkean to optimize, accelerate, and align operations across functions—including sales, marketing, customer support, legal, finance, and more. Furthermore, Tonkean provides a single platform for IT and engineering to enable business teams to be more self-sufficient while maintaining governance across the organization. This creates a bridge that delivers business agility while improving IT governance and reducing shadow IT.

"Tonkean is creating an operational standard that can bridge the gap between business and IT and drive end-to-end business velocity for some of the world's largest enterprises," said Sagi Eliyahu, CEO and co-founder of Tonkean. "The demand for driving process efficiency has never been higher. We're honored to be recognized by Gartner as a representative vendor in this critical space."

Gartner, "Market Guide for Intelligent Business Process Management Suites," Tushar Srivastava, Akash Jain, Naved Rashid, 11/17/2020.

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Tonkean:

Tonkean's Adaptive Business Operations platform simplifies the orchestration of complex, enterprise-level business processes with a truly no-code interface. Tonkean allows non-technical teams to quickly build solutions that manage, automate, and monitor mission-critical business processes across systems and people. Visit www.tonkean.com, or follow Tonkean on LinkedIn and Twitter. Contact: Frank Bauch, [email protected]

