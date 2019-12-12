Tonometer Market Size Worth $483.6 Million by 2026 | CAGR 5.3%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global tonometer market size is anticipated to reach USD 483.6 million by 2026, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., registering a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period. Rapidly increasing geriatric population and improving life expectancy are some of the major factors expected to contribute toward market growth. People aged 60 and above have an increased risk of developing glaucoma. As these devices play a significant role in the diagnosis and management of glaucoma, the market is anticipated to witness significant growth over the forecast period.

Key suggestions from the report:

Based on type, the applanation segment held the largest share in the global market as it has been the conventional method of measuring IOP for more than 50 years. However, due to its inaccuracy in measuring IOP in patients with unusual cornea, such as thick or thin cornea, its adoption rate has reduced in recent years

The rebound and dynamic contour segments are expected to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period. Rebound tonometer is quick, easy to use, and portable, whereas dynamic contour tonometer is considered to be more accurate than conventional methods, thereby driving the growth of these segments over the forecast period

Based on end use, the ophthalmic clinics segment held the largest share in 2018 and is expected to grow at a steady rate over the forecast period. Large patient pool, availability of technologically advanced products, and skilled professionals are key factors expected to drive the growth of the segment

North America held the largest share in the global tonometer market in 2018. Asia Pacific is projected to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period due to factors such as rising incidences of glaucoma. Organizations such as the Asia-Pacific Glaucoma Society (APGS) focus on promoting diagnosis and care of patients with glaucoma through initiatives such as conducting and funding research programs to spread awareness about the causes, prevention, and treatment of glaucoma, further driving the market in the region.

Based on portability, handheld tonometer accounted for the largest share in 2018. Flexibility of usage provided by the product is driving the growth of this segment

Read 120 page research report with ToC on "Tonometer Market Size, Share And Trends Analysis Report By Type (Applanation, Rebound, Indentation, Dynamic Contour), By Portability (Desktop, Handheld), By End Use (Hospitals, Ophthalmic Centers), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026''

According to the Glaucoma Research Foundation, people with diabetes are twice as likely to develop glaucoma as compared to non-diabetics. Additionally, the International Diabetes Federation reported that around 463 million adults (aged 20-79 years) were living with diabetes in 2019, and the number is expected to reach 700 million by 2045. Increasing prevalence of glaucoma risk factors, such as myopia, hypertension, and diabetes, is expected to drive the demand for advanced tonometers in the long run. These devices significantly reduce the risk of infection, are highly convenient and easy to use, and can be used at home as well once the patients have been trained.

A large number of government and non-government initiatives, such as eye screening programs, state and national eye check-up camps, and ophthalmic awareness drives, are expected to play a significant role in boosting awareness about advanced tonometers. More than 90.0% cases of glaucoma remain undiagnosed in developing countries such as India. Such initiatives help increase the reach and awareness of glaucoma and its early diagnosis.

Frequent introduction of advanced tonometers is an emerging trend in the market. For instance, Icare ic100 by Icare Finland measures IOP at greater accuracy, eliminating the need for general/topical anesthesia or any air puff pressure.

Grand View Research has segmented the global tonometer market based on type, portability, end use, and region:

Tonometer Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

Applanation tonometer



Goldmann and Perkins applanation tonometry





Non-contact tonometer





Ocular Response Analyzer



Rebound tonometer



Indentation tonometer



Pascal Dynamic Contour Tonometer

Tonometer Portability Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

Desktop



Handheld

Tonometer End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

Hospitals



Ophthalmic centers



Others

Rhinoplasty Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Italy





Spain





Russia





Netherlands





Switzerland





Turkey





Poland



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Thailand





South Korea





Indonesia





Taiwan





Hong Kong





Philippines





Malaysia



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina





Chile



Middle East and Africa (MEA)

and (MEA)

South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE





Iran

