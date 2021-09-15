Tonto Apache is First Tribe in Arizona to Launch Retail Sportsbook at Mazatzal Hotel & Casino

PAYSON, Ariz., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tonto Apache Tribe is proud to announce that it is the first Indian tribe in Arizona to launch a live onsite retail sportsbook at its Mazatzal Hotel & Casino in Payson.

Official today, and in partnership with TwinSpires Sportsbook owned by Churchill Downs, Mazatzal Hotel & Casino will now offer onsite retail sports wagering on the results of professional, college and international sport and athletic events.

On Thursday, September 16 at 9 a.m. (MST), Tonto Apache will launch mobile sports betting statewide through the TwinSpires online app.

Tonto Apache is one of ten tribes that applied for and were recently awarded sports betting licenses under new legislation (HB 2772).

"Over the last several years, we have worked diligently to secure our sports wagering license and today marks a significant milestone for Tonto Apache," said Tonto Apache Chairman Calvin Johnson. "In conjunction with our world class partner, we look forward to offering a dynamic sportsbook, supporting the local community and bringing more visitors and sports fans to the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino. This opportunity will also present great opportunities and economic benefits for our people."

For more information, please contact Richard Verri of the law firm Rosette, LLP, at [email protected] or 480-241-6049.

CONTACT:

Chairman Calvin Johnson

928-951-2844

SOURCE Tonto Apache Tribe