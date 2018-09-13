Tony Award Winner Kenny Leon to Direct Colman Domingo's Dot at The Billie Holiday Theatre

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Sept. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Billie Holiday Theatre at RestorationART, in association with Kenny Leon's True Colors Theatre Company, presents Colman Domingo's Dot to launch its 2018-2019 Season with this compelling work under the direction of Tony Award-winning director Kenny Leon (American Son currently on Broadway starring Kerry Washington, A Raisin in the Sun and August Wilson's Fences) and starring Emmy Award-winning Billie Holiday Theatre alumna Denise Burse (Black Mirror, Tyler Perry's House of Payne). Previews begin October 20 - 24, 2018 with the Opening on Thursday, October 25, 2018 and running through November 18, 2018 at The Billie Holiday Theatre, 1368 Fulton Street, Brooklyn, NY 11216.

Crackling with humor, Dot takes a light-hearted look at an illness facing all communities and explores the interactions of widowed matriarch Dotty and her family and mental health in the Black community. As Dotty struggles to hold onto her memory - a result of her Alzheimer's diagnosis - her children must fight to balance care for their mother with care for themselves.

"I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with the newly-reimagined Billie Holiday Theatre and to present True Colors' production of Colman Domingo's Dot to Brooklyn audiences," remarked True Colors' Artistic Director Kenny Leon. "Dot allows us the opportunity to come together as community; not just as individuals, but as two theaters committed to the best, wisest and most challenging parts of ourselves and our stories."

"To curate storytelling for the largest African American community in the nation - Central Brooklyn – demands that we bring our audiences stories that matter," stated Dr. Indira Etwaroo, The Billie's Executive Director. "Colman Domingo's Dot, helmed by Kenny Leon with a cast led by Denise Burse, in partnership with True Colors is an embarrassment of riches. Excellence and relevance are in the very DNA of this production and partnership."

The Dot Cast: Denise Burse as Dot, Tinashe Kajese-Bolden as Shelly, Rhyn McLemore Saver as Jackie, Gilbert Glenn Brown as Donnie, Lee Osorio as Adam, Amber A. Harris as Averie, and Benedetto Robinson as Fidel.

General Information

Single Tickets: $25 - $40; Tickets: (866) 811-4111, www.thebillieholiday.org or Box Office (1368 Fulton Street, Brooklyn, NY). Group Sales: (929) 432-3322, (866) 811-4111. _________________________________________________________________________________

About The Billie Holiday Theatre at RestorationART



As cultural anchor and artistic presenter to the largest African-American community in the US, RestorationART presents world-class artistic expressions of Black culture from around the corner and around the world to Central Brooklyn audiences and beyond. The driving force of RestorationART's creative complex is the Obie and AUDELCO Award-winning Billie Holiday Theatre, a non-profit theatre whose mission is to present the diversity of voices within the African Diaspora. For more information, visit www.thebillieholiday.org

