Tony Awards And Carnegie Mellon University Open Submissions For 2019 Theatre Education Award

NEW YORK and PITTSBURGH, Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tony Awards and Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) will once again recognize an exemplary teacher with the "Excellence in Theatre Education Award," to be presented at the 2019 Tony Awards on Sunday, June 9, 2019.

Now through February 15, 2019, submissions will be accepted online for K-12 theatre educators at an accredited institution or recognized community theatre organization. Anyone—from students and school administrators, to friends, neighbors and family—can submit a worthy teacher for consideration. He or she must be a teacher whose position is dedicated to and/or includes aspects of theatre education. Submissions can be made at www.TonyAwards.com/EducationAward.

Since 2014, the Excellence in Theatre Education Award has been bestowed annually at the Tony Awards. Last year's honor was presented to Melody Herzfeld of Parkland, Florida, where she is a drama teacher at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. For a message from Melody, click here.

"For the past five years, we have had the unique opportunity to recognize educators who are inspiring and mentoring the next generation of outstanding artists with the Excellence in Theatre Education Award," said Heather Hitchens, President of the American Theatre Wing and Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League. "Each year, we are amazed by the teachers featured in the submission process, and we cannot wait to see what next year brings!"

"Carnegie Mellon is delighted to recognize exemplary teachers who are preparing our young people for the next steps of their education and, ultimately, their professional experiences," said Carnegie Mellon University President Farnam Jahanian. "One of our founder's greatest beliefs was in the power of arts education, and this award proudly continues Andrew Carnegie's legacy, shining a national spotlight on the vital role theatre educators play in helping students embrace their creativity. This five-year milestone is particularly rewarding for us and our Tony partners, and we look forward to continuing this tradition for many years to come."

Read the full release at: https://www.cmu.edu/news/stories/archives/2018/december/tony-awards-teacher-submissions-open.html

