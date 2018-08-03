Tony Bennett Achieves GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Title With His Collaboration Album With Diana Krall, LOVE IS HERE TO STAY, Released Today Worldwide

The longest time between the release of an original recording and a re-recording of the same single ("Fascinating Rhythm") by the same artist is 68 years 342 days, achieved by Tony Bennett (USA) in New York, New York, USA, on 3 August 2018.

"These vocalists' performances are a master class in the art of listening, reacting and then listening even more closely before responding." - DOWNBEAT

"Love Is Here to Stay," a collection of George and Ira Gershwin gems, finds Ms. Krall and Mr. Bennett mining the playfulness and poignancy of the songs with a lovely, relaxed rapport that never takes each other's artistry for granted. – THE NEW YORK TIMES

"Like Gershwin, Krall and Bennett's lovely music is here to stay – (four stars)" - THE TIMES OF LONDON

(Photo credit: Mark Seliger)

This marks Bennett's third GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title as he currently holds the titles for the Oldest person to reach No.1 on the US album chart with a newly recorded album for Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga: Cheek to Cheek and Longest time between UK top 20 albums.

Verve Label Group President and CEO, Danny Bennett remarked, "Tony And Diana performing the music of George and Ira Gershwin at the legendary Rainbow Room in New York City exemplifies the classic standing and timeless legacy of these two amazing artists. As Tony has always said, 'Quality never goes out of style…and Tony and Diana are proof positive of that statement.'"

LOVE IS HERE TO STAY marks the first time that Diana Krall and Tony Bennett have recorded a full album together. The two multi-Grammy winning and platinum-selling artists are in New York City promoting the new album and will be appearing on NBC Nightly News, Good Morning America, The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Live with Kelly and Ryan among other media outlets. LOVE IS HERE TO STAY was recorded with the Grammy award winning Bill Charlap Trio and the stunning result is a subtle, sophisticated and beautifully rendered love letter to The Gershwins' music and their status as one of the premiere songwriters of the American popular standard. It is a masterclass in vocal delivery and phrasing and the command that Bennett and Krall display of the material in both their duets and solo tracks makes it appear effortless, belying the honed skill of the vocalists. The duet tracks include "Love Is Here to Stay", "S'Wonderful," "They Can't Take That Away from Me" and "Fascinating Rhythm," among them. Click here to order: https://Verve.lnk.to/LoveIsHereToStay

LOVE IS HERE TO STAY was produced by Grammy Award winner Dae Bennett and Bill Charlap with Danny Bennett as Executive Producer. It will be released on CD, vinyl, digital and streaming platforms. The Bill Charlap Trio features Bill Charlap on piano, Peter Washington on bass and Kenny Washington on drums.

