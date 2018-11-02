Tony Buzbee And His WWII Sherman Tank Go To Texas A&M!

HOUSTON, Nov. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tony Buzbee, one of America's most successful and outspoken trial attorneys, promises a presentation unlike any other on November 10 as he gifts a fully restored WWII M4A4 Sherman Tank to Texas A&M University just before the Aggie v Ole Miss game.

The tank made international headlines after spending 73 years in Normandy, France, when Buzbee purchased it and brought it back to the United States in 2017.

Buzbee will turn over the keys (so to speak) to the A&M Cadet Corps Commandant, BGen Ramirez in a ceremony just prior to the Aggie v Ole Miss game, which also happens to be the Marine Corps birthday.

Buzbee, a former Recon Marine Officer and Regent of the Texas A&M University System since 2013, has previously supported Texas A&M through more traditional gifts such as the campus building that bears his name and the endowment of the Dean's chair at Texas A&M University School of Law.

Buzbee made news earlier this week when he announced he was running for Mayor of Houston.

