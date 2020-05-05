Tony Robbins And Feeding America® Continue Their Matching Donation Program As Part Of Their Effort To Provide 1 Billion Meals

As the COVID-19 crisis evolves, Feeding America network food banks report a 70% increase in requests for emergency food assistance. Through Tony Robbins' 1 Billion Meals Challenge, a $10 donation to Feeding America's general fund can be doubled, providing 200 meals to hungry men, women and children. To date, the Tony Robbins / Feeding America partnership has raised more than a half-billion meals and is on pace to reach its goal of funding 1 billion meals by 2025.

Launched in 2015 as the 100 Million Meals Challenge, organizers changed the name last year to the 1 Billion Meals Challenge to reflect its even more ambitious goal. To date, the partnership has raised funds to provide more than 517 million meals to hungry Americans through Feeding America's network of 200-member food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs.

"I know from first-hand experience what it's like to go hungry," Robbins said. "In the wealthiest nation in the world, no one should have to worry where their next meal is coming from. I'll always lend my time and support to this important cause in the hopes that we can soon make hunger and food insecurity a thing of the past."

Now entering its sixth year, the 1 Billion Meals Challenge aims to provide 100 million meals per year to food-insecure individuals and families. Through the Challenge, every dollar raised helps provide at least 10 meals through the Feeding America network of food banks. Donations can be matched by Robbins' annual leadership gift, all proceeds from his two most-recent books: Money Master the Game and Unshakeable, and gifts from other donors.

"We are so very grateful to Tony and all who joined in to reach this incredible milestone," said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO at Feeding America. "His vision and leadership in the hunger space inspires others to take up the challenge to perform remarkable acts of kindness. We are deeply grateful to Tony for all that he has done and all that he continues do on behalf of our neighbors facing hunger."

A supporter of hunger-relief efforts for more than four decades, Robbins became a Feeding America ambassador over 10 years ago. Throughout the year, he promotes the 1 Billion Meals Challenge on his social channels, where he has more than 10 million combined followers, as well as in newsletters and direct mail. Robbins has been instrumental in inspiring individuals and corporations to support the cause and has played a key role in helping to attract new donors to the organization annually.

"Now, more than ever, we're so grateful to have Tony's enduring support and commitment," said Daniel H. Nisbet, Vice President of Development at Feeding America. "With 30+ million Americans out of work, food banks across the country are providing more to our neighbors in need than ever before. We couldn't ask for a more dedicated partner to help us fight food insecurity and the effects of COVID-19."

About Tony Robbins

Tony Robbins is an entrepreneur, #1 New York Times best-selling author, philanthropist and the nation's #1 Life and Business Strategist. A recognized authority on the psychology of leadership, negotiations and organizational turnaround, he has served as an advisor to leaders around the world for more than 40 years. Author of five internationally bestselling books, including the recent New York Times #1 best-seller MONEY: MASTER THE GAME and UNSHAKEABLE: YOUR FINANCIAL FREEDOM PLAYBOOK, Mr. Robbins has empowered more than 50 million people from 100 countries through his audio, video and life training programs. He created the #1 personal and professional development program of all time (Ultimate Edge) and more than 4 million people have attended his live seminars. For more, visit www.tonyrobbins.com.

About Feeding America

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, we provide meals to more than 40 million people each year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food insecurity among the people we serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Visit www.feedingamerica.org.

