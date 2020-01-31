Tony Roma's ® Continues International Expansion with New Restaurant Located in Plaza República de Ecuador, Madrid

"We are proud to help grow the Tony Roma's brand, offering outstanding dining experiences in Spain and beyond," said Beer & Food CEO Sergio Rivas. "Whether you are a first-time guest or a lifelong fan, Tony Roma's has a unique way of drawing people in from around the world with its quality food, excellent service and relaxed environment that keeps guests coming back again."

The brand-new restaurant is located at Plaza República de Ecuador and is 261 square meters. It is surrounded by both businesses and bustling residential areas, making it a hotspot for travelers, families and anyone looking to enjoy great food and refreshing drinks. This Tony Roma's® location seats up to 119 people throughout an expansive main dining room, a bar complete with multiple TVs, and an outdoor patio area.

"We're proud to call Madrid home to more than 20 restaurants," said President and CEO, John Brisco of Romacorp, Inc. "Tony Roma's has been a guest favorite in Spain for more than two decades, and we are proud to work with such a dedicated team, as they continue to bring the Tony Roma's brand experience and our World-Famous Baby Back Ribs to new fans throughout the country."

The grand opening welcomes guests to enjoy a rib tasting to sample their World-Famous Baby Back Ribs, a recipe and technique that has been perfected for more than 48 years. The menu will include favorites like juicy Filet Medallions, Grilled Shrimp Scampi Pasta and the World-Famous Onion Loaf. Guests can also enjoy the full-service bar to try signature cocktails like the Tony Roma's Romarita® as well as other liquor, beer, wine and non-alcoholic drinks. The new restaurant will be open every day beginning at 1:00 p.m. and offers lunch and dinner. Closing hours vary by the day.

ABOUT BEER & FOOD:

The Beer & Food group, capitalized by the investment fund Abac Solutions, is a leading multi-brand company operating in the restaurant business in Spain. The company, founded in 2008, currently operates more than 400 restaurants under prestigious brands, including Carl's Jr., Tony Roma's, Tommy Mel's, La Chelinda, Gambrinus, Official Irish Pub and Cruz Blanca.

ABOUT ROMACORP, INC.:

Romacorp, Inc., is the parent company of Tony Roma's restaurants, the world's largest casual dining concept specializing in ribs. Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, Romacorp, Inc. has more than 135 restaurant locations in more than 25 countries and is one of the most globally recognizable names in the industry. The first Tony Roma's restaurant opened 46 years ago in North Miami, Florida. For more information about Romacorp, Inc. and Tony Roma's, visit www.tonyromas.com.

