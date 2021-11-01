Tony Roybal Joins Abracon as New Chief Operating Officer

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Abracon, LLC (Abracon), an industry leader in passive components, is pleased to announce the hiring of Tony Roybal as the company's Chief Operating Officer. Roybal will join Abracon's executive leadership team, reporting to CEO and President, Mike Calabria, and will have global sales and engineering teams reporting directly to him.

Roybal began his career in 1991 as a Sales Engineer at Hamilton Avnet before spending 25 years in various leadership positions at Motorola Semiconductor and onsemi. Most recently, as the President of Avnet Americas, Roybal spearheaded a strategic turnaround and propelled the business to deliver record results.

"With the creation of the Chief Operating Officer position, we are excited about Tony joining Abracon's senior leadership team. His industry knowledge and experience in distribution reinforces Abracon's commitment to using the distribution channel to support sales globally. Tony will play an important role in our future strategy as we continue to experience accelerated growth organically and through acquisition," said Mike Calabria, CEO and President.

"I admire Abracon for their innovative product portfolio and the strategic vision implemented by their leadership team," said Roybal, Chief Operating Officer. "Their agility and commitment to customers across the globe is impressive— especially now given the dynamics of our electronic component supply chain. I look forward to focusing on the company's sales growth and expanding engineering and technical resources across the globe."

Founded in 1992, Abracon, LLC is an industry leader in passive components, providing frequency control & timing devices, RF & antenna, and inductor & connectivity solutions through a global distribution network. Headquartered in Spicewood, Texas, Abracon has sales, engineering, and operations teams around the globe. With service, quality, and technical expertise at the company's core, Abracon powers the AEL Crystals, Ecliptek, Fox, ILSI, and the ProAnt brands while enabling innovative, connected IoT solutions in markets spanning data communication, transportation, industrial, medical, aerospace, defense, and beyond. Learn more at www.abracon.com.

