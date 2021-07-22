Tony Solano, Sr. Joins Cincom® as Director of North American Sales

CINCINNATI, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cincom Systems, Inc., a global supplier of enterprise software solutions, announced today that the company has appointed Tony Solano as Director of North American Sales.

Solano has held previous leadership positions at several well-known global companies, where he was responsible for driving growth and customer engagement across multiple channels and brands. He brings proven skills in operational and business management and long-term strategy, as well as expertise in configure-price-quote (CPQ) solutions and a record of exceeding targeted sales goals, to the table. In his role at Cincom, Solano will be responsible for achieving CPQ sales growth objectives in North America.

According to Emily Urling, Cincom Global Managing Director, "Tony brings over 25 years of diverse business development, including significant contributions across SaaS, subscription and cloud-based solutions, to the company. His appointment brings momentum to the strategic direction of our business, and we are confident and excited to have him onboard."

"There is a lot of opportunity ahead of us," says Solano. "I look forward to collaborating with Cincom's cross-functional teams and key industry stakeholders to identify avenues for growth that will deliver continued success for the company."

About Cincom

Cincom is a global software company with a legacy of innovation dating back to its founding in 1968. The company's solutions help clients improve their most critical business processes and operating results. For more information, visit https://www.cincom.com.

