Tony the Tiger® Claims Sun Bowl Title Partnership And Returns The Game To Original Mission: Helping Kids Play Sports

EL PASO, Texas, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, a new era of college football begins as Kellogg's Frosted Flakes® is announced as the title sponsor of the newly-named Tony the Tiger® Sun Bowl. The postseason contest will feature a power-five matchup between members of the ACC and Pac-12 at the Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas, on Dec. 31, 2019, and will be televised for the 52nd consecutive year on CBS. The agreement between the Sun Bowl Association and Frosted Flakes® was brokered by Denver-based Impression Sports & Entertainment.

The multiyear partnership is marked by Tony the Tiger® being the first mascot to lend his name to a college football bowl game. What's more, Tony is returning the Sun Bowl to its inaugural mission — helping kids play sports — something that hasn't been a focus since the birth of the Sun Bowl.

In 1935, the first-ever Sun Bowl was played to benefit underprivileged children and to finance improvements for the El Paso High School Stadium. In 2019, the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl will align with Tony's "Mission Tiger" initiative, raising awareness and funds for at-risk middle school sports programs through a multiyear partnership with nonprofit DonorsChoose.org. Whether a team has been eliminated, needs to upgrade training equipment or needs new uniforms, "Mission Tiger" is ready to help.

"Tony the Tiger has been dedicated to fueling active kids since 1952, and it's a core value we share with the founders of the Sun Bowl Association," said Brant Wheaton, Marketing Director of Kellogg U.S. Ready-To-Eat Cereal segment. "At Frosted Flakes, we believe every kid should have a chance to be able to play like a Tiger and are committed to keeping middle school kids active in the El Paso community and beyond."

The Sun Bowl features events all week long that celebrate the city and welcome visitors to enjoy the sense of community that comes from playing and watching football.

"In light of the recent, heartbreaking events in El Paso, it is more important now than ever to focus on the strength of this community and the events that make our city great," said Bernie Olivas, Executive Director of the Sun Bowl Association. "That's why we are thrilled to partner with Tony the Tiger and Frosted Flakes to help continue this event's longstanding tradition of uniting our community, and with a renewed focus on aiding middle school sports, we hope to positively impact families and young athletes beyond game day."

In addition to the exclusive naming rights the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl has a fresh new logo for the 86-year old game. The fully integrated partnership will amplify across digital and social media, content, in-stadium exposure, product sampling and on-site activation at the game and other Sun Bowl organization events.

Follow the Tony the Tiger® Sun Bowl through social media on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, and learn more at MissionTiger.com. Ticket packages for the 2019 Tony the Tiger® Sun Bowl go on sale on Sept. 1 and can be purchased by visiting SunBowl.org or calling 915-533-4416.

ABOUT THE SUN BOWL ASSOCIATION

The Sun Bowl Association is a volunteer based nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization. The Sun Bowl Association, with the help of over 700 volunteers, promotes and serves the El Paso community and features a year-round schedule of events, culminating with the Annual Tony the Tiger® Sun Bowl football game.

The Sun Bowl Association was founded in 1935 with a threefold purpose: 1) to present a football attraction of national importance, 2) to promote El Paso and the Southwest and 3) to generate tourist income for the area. On Oct. 18, 1934, at a meeting of the El Paso Kiwanis Club, Dr. Brice Schuller suggested that the club sponsor a football game on New Year's Day, matching an El Paso High School All-Star Team against a worthy opponent. The motion was passed unanimously. It was decided to ask for public suggestions as to the name of this annual game, and the name "Sun Bowl" was submitted by Dr. C.M. Hendricks, who became the first president of the Sun Bowl Association.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), we strive to enrich and delight the world through foods and brands that matter. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR® and more. Net sales in 2018 were approximately $13.5 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal and frozen foods. Kellogg brands are beloved in markets around the world. We are also a company with Heart & Soul, committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030 through our Kellogg's® Better Days global purpose platform. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com.

ABOUT IMPRESSION SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Impression Sports & Entertainment (ISE) specializes in providing clients with full-service sponsorship sales representation, sponsorship consulting and venue naming rights services. Founded in 2011, ISE has established itself as one of the leading firms in the industry by working with top brands including USC, the San Antonio Spurs, Auburn University, the Fiesta Bowl organization, USA Swimming and ESPN Events among others. Its management team provides in-depth experience and results-driven success in venue naming rights, title sponsorships and high-profile sales and sponsorship platforms. Based in Denver, CO, ISE is owned by Home Team Sports (HTS) a sales unit of FOX Sports that offers advertisers one-stop shopping for TV and digital media sponsorship of every MLB, NBA and NHL home team across the U.S., reaching 90+ million homes with its platforms. For more information on Impression Sports, including a complete client roster and testimonials, visit www.impressionsports.com.

SOURCE Kellogg Company

Related Links

https://www.kelloggcompany.com

