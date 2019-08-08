Tony the Tiger® is on a Mission to Give More Kids Access to In-School Sports

Sports help shape kids' lives. They teach teamwork, build confidence and help fuel kids' academic potential. Studies reveal that physically active children score up to 40% higher on tests and are 15% more likely to go to college. 1

Tony the Tiger® and Kellogg's Frosted Flakes® want to provide more kids access to the benefits of sports with the launch of "Mission Tiger," an initiative to help save middle schools sports. The multiyear program kicks off today with a $1 million commitment to DonorsChoose.org, a nonprofit dedicated to raising awareness about projects from real coaches, teachers and administrators in need. Whether a team has been eliminated, needs to upgrade training equipment or needs new uniforms, "Mission Tiger" is ready to help.

"Since 1952, Tony the Tiger and Frosted Flakes have fueled active kids," said Brant Wheaton, Marketing Director of Kellogg U.S. Ready-To-Eat Cereal segment. "We realize the decline of middle school sports is a big problem facing kids today and we are committed to becoming a part of the solution because we see this problem not just as marketers, but as parents. Every kid should have a chance to be able to play like a Tiger."

TONY'S FIRST RECRUIT

Former Tiger and NBA star Ben Simmons is teaming up with Tony because he believes in his mission. "The opportunity to be exposed to multiple sports at a young age not only solidified my passion for the game of basketball, but it also instilled the drive to work hard and compete — which ultimately allowed me to turn my passion into a professional career," said Simmons.

Tony and Simmons are making a donation via DonorsChoose.org to Cooper's Poynt Family School in Camden, New Jersey, just around the corner from where Simmons trains in the off-season. He hopes the new equipment — specialty breakaway hoops and backboards, benches, scoreboard, uniforms and shoes — will provide the kids with a safer place to play basketball and grant them access they wouldn't have without Mission Tiger.

JOIN THE MISSION

Tony the Tiger is rallying Frosted Flakes fans nationwide to join the mission. For every Kellogg's Frosted Flakes® box purchase, you can spark a $1 donation* by uploading your receipt to Kellogg's Family Rewards™ via MissionTiger.com. There you can see requests from middle schools seeking funds and join our team. "Mission Tiger" middle school sports projects will be fulfilled by Tony's partner, DonorsChoose.org.

For ongoing updates on Tony's "Mission Tiger" projects, new additions to his roster and more details on how to get involved, visit MissionTiger.com.

*Kellogg is donating $1 per purchase to DonorsChoose.org with Kellogg's Frosted Flakes receipt upload. Minimum donation $500,000; maximum donation $1,000,000. Go to MissionTiger.com for instructions. Applies to purchases between 8/5/19 and 8/5/20; must upload within 30 days of purchase.

