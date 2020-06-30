Too Hot to Cook or Too Tired to Try? Hamburger Stand's Cooking Up Some Seasonal Favorites So You Can Beat the Heat this Summer!

"Our new US of BBQ Dogs are delicious, each with their own distinct flavor profile that'll transport guests to some of the country's hottest BBQ destinations," says Doug Koegeboehn, Chief Marketing Officer for Hamburger Stand. "Pair them with any of our refreshing new Southern Lemonades for the perfect flavor combo."

US of BBQ Dogs and Southern Lemonades are available for a limited time. To find a location near you, visit hamburgerstand.com and enter your city or ZIP code in the search tool on the top right.

About Hamburger Stand

Founded by John Galardi in 1982 in Garden Grove, Calif. and based in Irvine, Calif., Hamburger Stand (http://www.hamburgerstand.com) prides itself on bringing quality burgers and more to its customers at a great value. It operates 12 stores in four states and is part of The Galardi Group, which is also the parent company of Wienerschnitzel and Tastee-Freez LLC.

SOURCE Hamburger Stand

Related Links

http://www.hamburgerstand.com

