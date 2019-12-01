Tools Cyber Monday Deals (2019): Drills, Tool Sets & More Tools Sales Researched by Deal Stripe
Deal Stripe reviews the best tools deals for Cyber Monday 2019. Save on popular tools from DeWalt, Bosch, Craftsman, Acme, Makita and Ryobi
Dec 01, 2019, 16:20 ET
BOSTON, Dec. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Here's a list of all the best Cyber Monday 2019 tools deals including cordless drills, drill drivers, hammer drills, tool sets and tool chests rounded up by online sales specialists at Deal Stripe.
Best tools deals:
- Save up to $305 on Bosch, Makita, Milwaukee, Ryobi, Craftsman & DeWalt power tools at Amazon - find deals on cordless drills, hammer drills and tool sets
- Save up to 63% on a wide range of power tools, drills & tool sets at Walmart
- Save up to $157 on Milwaukee tools, drills, packouts & heated jackets
- Save up to $170 on best-selling Milwaukee tools, sets & packouts at Walmart.com
- Save up to 70% on top rated DeWalt power tools & kits at Walmart.com - check deals on saws, drills and combo kits
- Save up to $697 on DeWalt tools, drills, saws, combo kits & air compressors at Amazon
- Save up to $150 on a wide range of table saws at Amazon
- Save up to $106 on Ryobi drills, power tools & tool sets at Amazon
- Save up to $100 on Craftsman power tools & tool chests at Amazon
- Save up to 30% on Bosch drill drivers, impact drivers & jig saws at Amazon
- Save on a wide range of tool sets, boxes & tool chests at Amazon
Cyber Monday deals are time sensitive. Check out Amazon's Cyber Monday sale page and Walmart's Cyber Monday home page for thousands more deals on a wide range of products. Deal Stripe earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Drills are essential tools in any worker's tool box/chest/set. Power tools such as these need to be built on quality and durability to sustain every day wear-and-tear. Cordless drills and drill drivers from Makita, Ryobi, and Craftsman are sturdy tools to have. Bosch and Acme also manufacture long-lasting hammer drills, air drills, and reversible drills.
Is there a difference between the deals offered on Black Friday and Cyber Monday? Retailers maximize the Thanksgiving holiday weekend by stretching their online deals until Cyber Monday, typically offering new products with comparable or better discounts than on Black Friday.
Accounting for 72% of all online sales during Cyber Monday 2018, Amazon enjoys a massive lead over other major retailers on this sales day.
About Deal Stripe: Deal Stripe shares e-commerce and sales news. As an Amazon Associate Deal Stripe earns from qualifying purchases.
SOURCE Deal Stripe
Share this article