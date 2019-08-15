Tools4ever Announces New Technology Partnership With Ellucian

LYNBROOK, N.Y., Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Tools4ever, a leading provider of Identity and Access Management solutions in education, announced a new partnership with Ellucian. The partnership unites two market-driven education solution providers. Mutual customers can now integrate Ellucian's PowerCampus, Banner, and Colleague products with Tools4ever's Identity and Access Management and Identity as a Service (IDaaS) solutions. This partnership offers mutual customers automated user account lifecycle management across numerous applications, all from a single point of entry.

"It's an exciting partnership for us, as we can now offer our mutual customers seamless integration between our products," stated Dean Wiech, Managing Director of Tools4ever in New York. "We have spent over 20 years of successfully implementing solutions in over 2,000 educational organizations. Partnering with other market leaders, such as Ellucian, allows us to continue our success in the education market."

Ellucian and IAM

Ellucian's SIS and ERP product suite empowers educational institutions to give people the right information at the right time. Their solutions make schools and universities more efficient, informed and capable of delivering great experiences to staff and students. This partnership allows Tools4ever's IAM solution to connect Ellucian's product suite to user accounts in Active Directory, G Suite and more. For example, if a staff or student record is created or changed in the SIS, IAM synchronizes the record's information with all connected systems and applications. Other benefits include helpdesk delegation, self-service access management and access governance processes.

Ellucian and HelloID

The collaboration with Ellucian also extends to Tools4ever's IDaaS product, HelloID. HelloID is a cloud-based, user-friendly dashboard where students and staff can access all approved teaching and learning applications with a single logi. Single Sign-On to the HelloID's dashboard and connected applications is available to staff and students from anywhere, on any device, at any time.

"This partnership allows the team at Tools4ever to improve the customer experience and address more of their critical requirements," stated Managing Director of Tools4ever NY, Dean Wiech.

SOURCE Tools4ever