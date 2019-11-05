Tools4ever Continues Its Support of Education Technology by Exhibiting at the 2019 CETPA Annual Conference

SEATTLE, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tools4ever, one of the world's largest providers of identity governance and administration solutions and services, continues to demonstrate its commitment to enhancing classrooms through education technology by exhibiting at the 2019 CETPA Annual Conference. The conference is scheduled for Nov. 12-15, 2019, at the Anaheim Marriott and Convention Center in Anaheim, California.

Tools4ever

Throughout the conference, Tools4ever will provide live demonstrations of its cloud-based identity management solution, HelloID, at booth #445. HelloID, used by hundreds of schools, colleges and universities throughout North America, represents the next evolution in Tools4ever's 20-year effort to increase the usage and support for education technology in the classroom. HelloID enhances learning experiences by providing admins and educators with the solution they need to provide secure access to learning environments, educational devices, and self-guided service and technical support.

"The annual CETPA conference is the premier tech event for K-12 leaders in California and we are excited to be a part of it for our 13th consecutive year," said Drew Olsen, Director of Sales – Western US at Tools4ever. "California is a leader in student data privacy protections, thanks to CETPA's leadership. However, with the ever-increasing number of cyberattacks at the K-12 level, districts must remain vigilant in protecting what information is available while streamlining how it is accessed to best leverage EdTech in classrooms and beyond. We look forward to meeting with our customers and partners at the event to further demonstrate how identity and access management remains a critical component of any district's technology strategy."

The California Educational Technology Professionals Association (CEPTA) advocates improving administrative information processing in public education throughout California and prepares its membership to better meet and support technological needs. The annual conference brings its membership and partners together to share ideas and foster dialogue about information technology pertaining to the classroom. The conference includes the latest and best technology tools targeting improvement across teaching, learning and administration.

CETPA members include education's CTOs, technology directors, network managers and engineers, database administrators, and district and county superintendents.

Conference information – such as keynote speakers and the full agenda – is available here: https://cetpa.net/page/2019CETPAConference.

About Tools4ever

Tools4ever is one of the world's largest providers of identity governance and administration (also known as identity and access management) with more than 10 million managed user accounts installed in organizations from various sectors ranging in size from 300 to more than 200,000 user accounts.

Since 1999, Tools4ever has developed and delivered several software solutions and consultancy services, such as user provisioning, downstream provisioning, workflow management, employee self-service and access governance (RBAC). In the area of password management, Tools4ever offers single sign-on and self-service password reset, among other solutions. For more information about Tools4ever, visit https://www.tools4ever.com/.

Related Images

tools4ever.jpg

Tools4ever

SOURCE Tools4ever

Related Links

https://www.tools4ever.com/

