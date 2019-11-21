Tools4ever to Exhibit at INTERFACE-Seattle 2019

SEATTLE, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tools4ever, one of the world's largest providers of identity governance and administration software solutions, announces that it is exhibiting at INTERFACE-Seattle 2019, held at the Meydenbauer Center in Bellevue, Washington, on Dec. 6, 2019.

Throughout the conference, Tools4ever will live-demonstrate its cloud-based identity management solution, HelloID. HelloID represents the next evolution in Tools4ever's 20-year effort to solve identity management challenges for businesses of all sizes, in any industry. HelloID provides end-users with seamless, secure access to IT resources via single sign-on and service automation (self-service), as well as sophisticated management tools for administrators.

Tools4ever's West Coast-based office is in Seattle. For more than 20 years, Tools4ever has provided identity and access government software solutions globally to healthcare facilities, manufacturers, small businesses and retailers, financial institutions and banks, technology companies, and schools, to name a few.

For more than 15 years, Interface has offered professional development conferences across the United States, providing coaching and educational opportunities to local businesses on the constantly changing challenges across the IT industry. Throughout the conference, there are multiple seminar presentations for attendees, as well as an open exhibitor area where they can speak with technology experts and see solutions, like HelloID, first hand.

Conference information – such as keynote speakers, the full agenda, and registration – is available here: https://f2fevents.com/event/sea19/.

Conference Registration – including free admission for attendees, access to educational sessions, food, and giveaways – is available here: https://f2fevents.com/evite/sea19-tools4ever/.

Tools4ever is one of the largest vendors in identity governance and administration (also known as identity and access management) with more than 10 million managed user accounts installed in organizations from various sectors ranging in size from 300 to more than 200,000 user accounts.

Since 1999, Tools4ever has developed and delivered several software solutions and consultancy services, such as user provisioning, downstream provisioning, workflow management, employee self-service and access governance (RBAC). Regarding password management, Tools4ever offers single sign-on and self-service password reset, among other solutions. www.Tools4ever.com

