Tools4ever to Exhibit at the 2020 TCEA Convention & Expo

SEATTLE, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tools4ever, one of the world's largest providers of identity governance and administration solutions and services, announces that it will exhibit at the 2020 TCEA (Texas Computer Education Association) Convention and Exposition. TCEA will be held Feb. 3-7, 2020, at the Austin Convention Center in Austin, Texas.

The annual event is one of the largest, most widely respected events in the country, where education professionals gather to share their vision for the future of education. Tools4ever (Booth #1258) will conduct live demonstrations of its cloud-based identity management solution, HelloID, which is used by hundreds of schools, colleges, and universities throughout North America.

HelloID represents the next evolution in Tools4ever's 20-year effort to improve and increase the usage and support for education technology in the classroom. HelloID provides administrators and educators with the solution they need to ensure secure access to learning environments, educational devices, and self-guided service and technical support.

The robust cloud platform, HelloID, also enhances students' learning experiences in and outside of the classroom by providing them the ability to continuously maintain or gain access to their learning portals and devices—at any time, from any connected location.

"The TCEA event is something Tools4ever looks forward to at the start of each new year. Coming back to Austin, TCEA 2020 looks to be a great event to learn and share more in advancing technology to empower staff, students, administrators, and parents—both in and out of the classroom. We are excited to be part of TCEA 2020, including sharing our latest cloud developments with HelloID," said Peter LaChance, Regional Education Manager for Tools4ever.

The Texas Computer Education Association was founded in 1980 and is known for being the largest state organization devoted to the use of technology in education. The TCEA Convention and Exposition sees more than 8,000 attendees and 450 exhibitors converge each year to share their passion for education technology during five days full of content, insight, and actionable ideas.

Conference information—such as keynote speakers, the full agenda, and registration—is available here: https://convention.tcea.org

About Tools4ever

Tools4ever is one of the world's largest providers of identity governance and administration with more than 10 million managed user accounts installed in organizations from various sectors and ranging in size from 300 to more than 200,000 user accounts.

Since 1999, Tools4ever has developed and delivered several software solutions and consultancy services, such as Identity and Access Management (IAM), user and downstream provisioning, workflow management, employee self-service, and access governance (RBAC). In the area of password management, Tools4ever offers Single Sign-On (SSO) and self-service password reset, among other solutions. For more information about Tools4ever, visit: https://www.tools4ever.com

