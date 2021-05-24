ToolWatch To Unveil New Jobsite Portal Web Accessibility to Enhance Collaboration and Streamline Internal Operations at World of Concrete 2021

DENVER, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ToolWatch , a powerful, cloud-based system that serves as a cornerstone for construction companies' operations management, revealed that its new jobsite portal will be available from any web browser, allowing users to manage field processes anytime from anywhere. This collaboration enhancing update has been beta tested by ToolWatch users and will be exhibited to the public at World of Concrete 2021, the commercial construction industry's largest annual international event for concrete and masonry professionals.

The web portal is optimized for tablets and laptops, streamlining field management processes for supervisors on the jobsite and enabling teams to improve productivity through enhanced collaboration, communication and accuracy. Each individual jobsite will have a specific portal where all users can see team members' activity in real time.

"Expanding jobsite portal accessibility eliminates many time-consuming and error-prone steps of the field management process," said Don Kafka, CEO of ToolWatch. "Utilizing these features from anywhere increases levels of visibility, reduces tedious communication pipelines, and provides instantaneous tracking at every step. Streamlining these internal operations will be apparent in time and cost savings."

Features will be added to the ToolWatch web-based jobsite portal regularly, with field requisitions immediately to users. Web-based field requisitions will expand on ToolWatch's digital fulfillment process and introduce an e-commerce requisition experience, enabling users to browse or search for tools and equipment currently available on their job site or request from the warehouse.

World of Concrete will take place June 8-10 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Attendees that are interested in utilizing ToolWatch's web-based jobsite portal can schedule a personal demo or group tour at World of Concrete or contact ToolWatch today. For more information, visit ToolWatch.com .

About ToolWatch

For more than 25 years, ToolWatch has helped companies manage tools, equipment, materials and consumables. Easy to use and delivered through a powerful, flexible platform, ToolWatch securely stores critical information on all field and warehouse operation assets so companies can run their businesses more efficiently, more cost-effectively and more profitably. Today, more than 6,000 installations in 20 countries use ToolWatch. For more information about ToolWatch, visit toolwatch.com or follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn .

About World of Concrete

World of Concrete is the industry's ONLY annual international event dedicated to the commercial concrete and masonry construction industries. Featuring indoor and outdoor exhibits with the industry's leading suppliers showcasing innovative products and technologies, exciting demonstrations and competitions, and a world-class education program. Visit www.worldofconcrete.com for details.

SOURCE ToolWatch

Related Links

http://www.toolwatch.com/

