Toothpaste Market Size to Reach USD 24.5 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 3.7% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Toothpaste Market is Segmented by Product Type (Conventional Toothpaste, Herbal Toothpaste, and Whitening & Sensitive Toothpaste), End User (Kids and Adults), and Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Independent Retail Store, Pharmacy, and Online Stores): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021–2027. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Oral & Dental Care Category.

The toothpaste market size was valued at USD 18.5 Billion in 2019 and is estimated to reach USD 24.5 Billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 3.7% from 2021 to 2027.

Major factors driving the growth of the toothpaste market are:

Plaque and tartar are two of the most common oral health problems that people face. Tartar is a problem that affects more than half of the adult population. The rising prevalence of cavities, gingivitis, and sensitivity has boosted toothpaste demand in both developing and developed economies. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the toothpaste market.

The toothpaste market is expected to grow due to rising consumer awareness, government-led oral health initiatives, rising consumption of sugary beverages, and a growing preference for herbal toothpaste.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF TOOTHPASTE MARKET

Tartar affects a large portion of the adult population, particularly the younger generation. Furthermore, the rising demand for toothpaste in developing and developed economies has been bolstered by rising demand for cavities, gum disease, and sensitivity. As a result, toothpaste has become a necessity for maintaining oral health and cleanliness. This in turn is expected to drive the growth of the toothpaste market.

Increasing customer awareness of oral health, which is aided by a slew of government initiatives, could be beneficial to the toothpaste market in the coming years. The high consumption of sugary beverages and foods, combined with the prevalence of metropolitan lifestyles, has boosted the global toothpaste market significantly.

Another notable trend was Indian consumers' growing preference for herbal and ayurvedic-based toothpaste. These are thought to be more "natural" than standard toothpaste, and herbal and ayurvedic-based toothpaste gained popularity in 2010, as consumers gravitated toward oral care alternatives that were perceived to be more natural or healthy. This, in turn, is expected to propel the toothpaste market forward.

TOOTHPASTE MARKET SHARE

Based on type, the Herbal Toothpaste segment would exhibit the highest CAGR of 5.6% during 2021-2027. The use of plant extracts as antimicrobial agents in toothpaste has grown in popularity in recent years. Additionally, there has been an increase in the use of medicinal herbs and ingredients in toothpaste for consumers, such as turmeric, aloe vera, peppermint, mint, clove, lemon peel, orange peel, banana peel, pumpkin peel, mango peel, papaya peel, and jackfruit seeds.

Based on end-user, the Kids segment would exhibit the highest CAGR of 4.6% during 2021-2027.

In recent years, there has been an increase in the number of product launches aimed at children. In the coming years, the most lucrative toothpaste market growth segment will most likely be children.

Based on the distribution channel, the hypermarket/supermarket segment had the largest market share because the majority of the population prefers to shop at hypermarkets/supermarkets for groceries. Additionally, stores have a separate shelf for multiple products, making it easy to find and buy them. During the period 2021-2027, however, the Online channels segment would have the highest CAGR of 4.8 percent.

Between 2021 and 2027, the Asia Pacific region will have the highest CAGR of 4.8 percent.

Key Players:

Amway Corporation,

Arms & Hammer,

Colgate Palmolive,

Dabur International Ltd,

GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK),

Henkel AG,

Johnson & Johnson Services,

Procter & Gamble,

Patanjali Ayurved Ltd,

Unilever Group.

