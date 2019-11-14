TOOTRiS Congratulates SAY San Diego On the Grand Opening Of Their First Employer Child Care Center

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TOOTRiS, the only on-demand quality Child-Care platform, is happy to celebrate SAY San Diego's opening of their Early Childhood Center in Kearny Mesa, a community of San Diego, California.

SAY San Diego has been partnering with youth, adults, families, and communities within San Diego County for nearly 50 years. With the help of a $500,000 grant from the Guy C. Clum Fund at The San Diego Foundation, and after over a year of construction, this new Child Care facility is now open for enrollment. On Friday November 15, 2019 at 10AM, The San Diego Foundation, TOOTRiS, Better Business Bureau, First 5 San Diego, County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher, Councilmembers Chris Cate and Chris Ward, and other supporters will join SAY San Diego for this ribbon cutting event.

"Our first workplace Early Childhood Center is a dream come true," states Nancy Gannon Hornberger, CEO at SAY San Diego. "We are grateful to our partners and donors for sharing our vision and very excited to provide this key support to our employees and community members with infants and preschoolers. High quality early childhood care is a much-needed resource here in San Diego, so we see this first center as the start of many years of building more!"

Overall, the supply of Child Care has been on a steady decline since 2008,1 further exasperating the Child Care availability crisis. As it stands today, families making the national median income are now devoting almost 11 percent of their money just for Child Care, an increase of almost 1 percent from the previous year.2

"Congratulations to Nancy and the entire SAY San Diego team who worked relentlessly to bring their vision to reality with the new Kearny Mesa Early Childhood Center," stated Alessandra Lezama, TOOTRiS President and CEO. "The lack of affordable, high-quality Child Care, coupled with limited scheduling options are some of the most significant challenges working parents face today, and together with organizations like SAY San Diego, we're aggressively working on solving this crisis."

The new SAY San Diego Early Childhood Center will provide care for infants 6 weeks to 24 months and preschoolers 2 to 5 years old. The November 15, 2019 ribbon cutting is at the center on 4775 Viewridge Avenue, San Diego, CA 92123, near California State Route 52, Interstate 15, and less than 15 minutes from downtown San Diego.

About SAY San Diego

SAY San Diego advances the vision of opportunity, equity, and well-being for all San Diegans. The nonprofit partners with youth, adults, families, and communities to reach their full potential by focusing in three key areas:

Child and youth development, including before- and after-school programs for grades K–8, and preschools across more than 40 sites

Youth, adult, and family wellness, including child abuse prevention, foster care and kinship parenting support, juvenile delinquency prevention and youth development, family strengthening and self-sufficiency, as well as mental health counseling, case management, and related services for youth and adults

Community engagement, including community organizing, coalition building, and collective impact that increases resident and youth involvement in improving neighborhood safety and well-being, as well as operating multi-service family resource centers to provide vital support to military, refugee, and economically insecure families

To learn more about SAY San Diego go to: https://www.saysandiego.org/

About TOOTRiS

TOOTRiS is the first and only technology platform that allows parents affordable access to high-quality Child Care, anytime, anywhere. TOOTRiS helps parents secure Child Care around the clock, based on their real-time location, scheduling and budgetary requirements. Providing biometric security, online visibility into the care of their child and integrating pay-as-you-go payment processing, TOOTRiS empowers more parents – especially women – to return to the workforce with complete peace of mind. Behind the scenes, TOOTRiS is creating the new Mom-Economy® providing automation tools for licensing, managing and marketing of high-quality Child Care to help elevate stay-at-home moms, teachers, nurses, nannies and others with a passion for children to start a six-figure income career in Child Care. Working alongside federal, state and local organizations, industry experts, early childhood center directors, and most importantly, parents, TOOTRiS delivers an invaluable service accessible by desktop or mobile devices that matches the expectations of today's digitally empowered families. TOOTRiS is reinventing Child Care services across America making high-quality Child Care accessible to low- and high-income families alike.



TOOTRiS is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit https://tootris.com.

1- https://rrnetwork.org/assets/general-files/Decline-of-FCC-Supply.pdf

2- https://www.marketwatch.com/story/child-care-costs-just-hit-a-new-high-2018-10-22

Media contact:

press@tootris.com

855-486-6874

SOURCE TOOTRiS

Related Links

https://tootris.com/

