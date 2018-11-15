Top 10 Best Days Of The Year To Buy A Home

According to the analysis, buyers willing to close on a home purchase the day after Christmas realize the biggest discounts below full market of any day in the year. This analysis of more than 18 million single family home and condo sales over the past five years is evidence of the hot sellers' market of the past five years.

"People closing on a home purchase December 26 were submitting offers around Thanksgiving and starting their home search around Halloween — likely not a common path to home purchase for most buyers and exactly why it's the best time to buy," said Daren Blomquist, senior vice president with ATTOM Data Solutions. "Buyers and investors willing to start their home search right about when stores are setting up Christmas decorations will face less competition and likely be dealing with more motivated sellers, giving them the upper hand in price negotiations."

2013 to 2017 Sales of Single Family Homes and Condos

Month Day Number of Sales Median Sales Price Median AVM Premium/Discount

December 26 22,400 $ 185,500 $ 188,000 -1.3% $ 2,500 December 7 39,217 $ 203,000 $ 205,000 -1.0% $ 2,000 December 4 54,579 $ 190,000 $ 191,823 -1.0% $ 1,823 December 29 64,430 $ 200,338 $ 201,658 -0.7% $ 1,320 December 21 44,776 $ 201,777 $ 203,000 -0.6% $ 1,223 December 1 63,653 $ 200,000 $ 201,000 -0.5% $ 1,000 October 12 32,243 $ 205,000 $ 206,000 -0.5% $ 1,000 November 9 41,207 $ 205,335 $ 206,000 -0.3% $ 666 February 9 26,973 $ 174,500 $ 175,000 -0.3% $ 500 December 8 52,628 $ 202,996 $ 203,145 -0.1% $ 149

Best Months to Buy

The analysis also looked at best months to buy at the national level (December) and at the state and metro level.

The states realizing the biggest discounts below full market value were Ohio (-8.8% in January); Michigan (-7.9% in February); Nebraska (-7.3% in December); Tennessee (-6.8% in December); and Delaware (-6.5% in December).

The metro areas realizing the biggest discounts below full market value were Dayton (-13.1% in January); Detroit (-12.8% in February); Cleveland (-12.0% in January); Honolulu (-10.3% in June); and Milwaukee (-9.3% in December).

Methodology

For this analysis ATTOM Data Solutions looked at any calendar day in the last five years (2013 to 2017) with at least 10,000 single family home and condo sales. There were 362 days that matched this criteria, with the four exceptions being Jan. 1, July 4, Nov. 11 and Dec. 25. To calculate the premium or discount paid on a given day, ATTOM compared the median sales price for homes with a purchase closing on that day with the median automated valuation model (AVM) for those same homes at the time of sale.

