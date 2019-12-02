Top 10 Cloud Migration and Management Services, 2019 - How Service Providers are Evolving their Offerings and Capabilities
Dec 02, 2019, 18:00 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Top 10 Cloud Migration and Management Services 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering
The 2019 Top 10 Cloud Migration and Management Services report examines how service providers are evolving their offerings and capabilities in the highly competitive cloud market.
The report investigates how providers are differentiating themselves in terms of execution and innovation capabilities in key dimensions, from strategic partnerships with hyperscale cloud providers, to their thought leadership and vision for the space.
What you'll know after reading
- How providers are differentiating their brands by evolving service offerings in the cloud market, and building out capability.
- How providers are perceived by the market, particularly existing clients, and whether they are able to drive business value in the cloud market. Based on an extensive G2000 survey and candid reference calls with clients and advisors.
- Why clients are looking for long-term partners in the cloud market as they look to replatform their business and build the digital foundations necessary to develop fresh digital capabilities.
Service providers covered
- Accenture
- Atos
- Capgemini
- Cognizant
- DXC
- Fujitsu
- Genpact
- HCL
- Hexaware
- IBM
- Infosys
- NTT DATA
- TCS
- Tech Mahindra
- Unisys
- Wipro
