Top 10 Homebuilder Debuts Stunning Nashville-Area Model Townhomes

"Cumberland Point puts homebuyers right in the heart of Gallatin, with amazing access to outdoor recreation, shopping, entertainment and more," said Zack Adler, Nashville Division President. "And with two beautiful townhome layouts to choose from, buyers are really going to fall in love with all this community has to offer. "



COMMUNITY HIGHLIGHTS

100 homesites

Townhomes from the low $300s

3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, up to 1,687 square feet

Community amenities include walking trails, green space and a playground

Convenient access to I-65

Quick move-in options available!

Community Sales Center:

2006 Sperling Drive

Gallatin, TN 37006

615.398.1366



