Top 10 Most Popular Senior Citizen Names Revealed

After the results were tallied, Robert "Bob" and Mary led the list of most popular names among older Americans. The average age among seniors used in the study was 74 with the youngest individual being 62 and the oldest being 101 years old.

"Our entire customer base is comprised of older Americans, which gives us one of the largest senior citizen-based databases in the nation," said Austen Verst, AAG Chief Strategy Officer. "And with the 2020 national census just around the corner, we thought it would be a perfect time to put names behind the numbers."

All of AAG's products and services are focused around helping older Americans use available financial solutions to retire better. AAG conducted the Most Popular Senior Citizen Names Study in celebration of the 2019 National Older Americans Month. Every year, the Administration for Community Living (ACL) recognizes May as National Older Americans month to help encourage elderly Americans to engage with their local community.

