Top 10 National Homebuilder Makes its Return to New Braunfels, TX

MORE ABOUT HIDDEN SPRINGS:

3 to 4 bedrooms

2 to 2.5 bathrooms

1- and 2-bay garages

Up to 2,394 square feet

Lofts, game rooms, sliding door options and more (per plan)

Sales Center:

151 Honey Oak Lane,

New Braunfels, TX 78130

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 210.898.2609.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder. Offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states across the U.S., and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

