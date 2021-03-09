Top 10 Reasons to Sail Alaska with Cunard in 2022

In 2019, Cunard returned to cruising in Alaska for the first time in two decades, and the arrival of Queen Elizabeth – Cunard's youngest Queen - was warmly greeted by local tourism and post officials, and guests alike. In 2022, the ship will again sail through the storied waters and landscapes of the Last Frontier, featuring the blue hues of the immense Hubbard Glacier, and Glacier Bay – where visitors are awed by some of the world's most spectacular tidewater glaciers.

Cunard's distinctive voyage offering, in tandem with the wild frontier of Alaska, is a uniquely captivating experience.

Amidst the myriad choices, Cunard's signature voyage offering, in tandem with the wild frontier of Alaska, is a uniquely captivating experience, distinctive in many ways:

1. Queen Elizabeth is the perfect ship for Alaska. This Cunard Queen is large enough to oﬀer all the activities, amenities and hallmark Cunard experiences including Gala Evenings and Afternoon Tea, while carrying fewer guests than other ships her size.

2. Spacious Princess & Queens Grill Suites with free drinks and gratuities. The ship's luxury suites boast up to 1,493 square feet of living space and feature a host of exclusive amenities including dining in the dedicated Grills restaurants, a private cocktail lounge and an outside sun terrace.

3. White Star Service: Reﬁned. Thoughtful. Charismatic. Proud. Cunard's crew is dedicated to delivering the highest level of satisfaction with intuitive and thoughtful service.

4. Enticing Alaska: Guests experience Alaska's best-kept culinary secrets with live cooking demonstrations, sip local craft beer on board from Alaskan Brewing Company, celebrate with exclusive cocktails inspired by Alaska and cozy up with blankets and a hot toddy or hot chocolate on deck to admire the view.

5. Inviting itineraries. Enjoy the convenience of a roundtrip itinerary from Vancouver, British Columbia. Select from 7- and 10-night voyages to experience the majesty of Glacier Bay National Park and spend more scenic days sailing to Hubbard Glacier.

Queen Elizabeth also sails to smaller, more intimate destinations such as Sitka and Haines: Framed by mountains at the top of North America's longest fjord, Haines inspires with its wild temperate rainforest and captivating local art galleries; a visit to Sitka refreshes the spirit in the heart of Tongass National Forest, where guests can experience the inﬂuences of Tlingit and Russian heritage in one community.

6. Relaxed days at sea: Guests enjoy at least one luxurious sea day on every Alaska itinerary, spending ample time dining, unwinding and taking in the scenery at a leisurely pace.

7. Plenty of time in port: With full days in several ports of call, there is more time to indulge in personal passions and only-in-Alaska experiences, such as the scenic White Pass Railway journey that reveals miles of breathtaking waterfalls, mountains and tunnels.

8. Local celebrations: Select a special Independence Day voyage and celebrate with the local community in Skagway. With a lively parade, a record-breaking egg toss contest and other events, this is a special place to revel in July 4 festivities.

9. Insights from the experts: Hear personal narratives from award-winning writers, explorers and adventurers, including Sir Ranulph Fiennes, Felicity Aston, Kenton Cool and Peter Hillary. Discover important perspectives from Alaska Native heritage guides on every voyage.

10. Great value: Sailing to Alaska with Cunard oﬀers a variety of ports with unique cultural experiences, a luxurious setting where elevated service is part of your every day, and the chance to enrich your mind and fulﬁll your adventurous spirit. A journey with Queen Elizabeth is more than a voyage; it is an experience worth treasuring.

On board, Queen Elizabeth's world is elegant and inviting. Spacious decks offer a true feeling of freedom, days filled with the promise of possibilities and evenings where the night is always young. The romance of yesteryear, distilled with the modern comforts of today. A place that pays homage to the past but embraces all that's wonderful about life in the present. With subtle art deco details and contemporary luxuries that enhance every moment of your time on board. A world where real life ceases to exist, responsibilities check out, and time is unique to each guest.

