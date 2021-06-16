'Top 10 reasons why every cycling enthusiast needs to visit Slovenia'

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With just ten days remaining before the epic Tour de France cycle race kicks off, Slovenia has revealed the top ten reasons to plan your own adventure in the home country of the best cyclists in the world.

Celebrating Europe's new cycling capital

Slovenia entered the global cycling spotlight during last year's Tour de France, when cycling superstars Tadej Pogacar and Primož Roglič secured a historic first and second place finish for their home country. Now, with less than two weeks to go before the Tour de France 2021 gets underway (on the 26th of June), the Slovenian Tourist Board has revealed ten reasons why Slovenia is the perfect destination for cycling enthusiasts of all ages and abilities.

A truly diverse year-round cycling destination

Amazing natural diversity and a warm Mediterranean climate make Slovenia the ideal base for cycling adventures almost all year round, whether you're exploring stunning alpine trails and bike parks, cycling between vineyards in the Dolenjska and Prekmurje regions or even discovering bike-friendly cities such as Ljubljana and Maribor.

Not a road cyclist? In Slovenia it's easy to go 'off road' and sample mountain biking and sample the forest paths and dirt tracks of areas such as Koroška, while e-bikes are ideal for families to cycle together through beautiful landscapes and along long-distance trails such as the Drava Cycling Route.

Cyclist-friendly accommodation and delicious food

This new article also highlights Slovenia's wide range of certified cyclist-friendly accommodations, offering everything from safe bike storage to bike rental, licensed cycling guides, tailored menus and even massage and sauna facilities.

Nutrition is vital for cyclists and, as you may expect from the European Region of Gastronomy 2021, Slovenia offers much in the way of delicious local produce to help keep you well fuelled. What better way to celebrate a successful ride than to enjoy a meal at one of Slovenia's Michelin-starred restaurants.



A Green&Safe destination for cyclists

Already considered one of the world's safest and greenest countries, Slovenia has gone one step further and created the GREEN&SAFE responsible travel standard to ensure that visitors remain safe as tourism reopens. This means cyclists can be certain that a Slovenian cycling adventure is a safe and exciting option for 2021 and beyond!

To read the full article and plan your own cycling adventure in Slovenia visit: https://www.slovenia.info/en/stories/ten-reasons-for-a-cycling-adventure-in-slovenia

SOURCE Slovenian Tourist Board