Top 10 Tips for Memorial Day Weekend 2021 Travel

ROCKY HILL, Conn., May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AAA estimates that 37 million people will be travelling this Memorial Day weekend and Porter and Chester Institute wants to make sure you and your family stay safe and are prepared while on the road. Here are 10 tips, courtesy of Porter and Chester Institutes Automotive Technology Department, to take into account before you hit the road:

Get an oil change and change the filter. Your car needs an oil change every 3,000 miles and you should replace your oil filter ever 12,000 miles. Check your tire pressure. A normal tire pressure will be between 30 and 35 PSI. Check your spare tire (and make sure your tire iron and jack are in the car). Top off your fluids. The six fluids you should check are engine oil, coolant (Antifreeze), power steering fluid, brake fluid, transmission fluid and windshield washer fluid. Make sure your battery is working properly by inspecting its acid levels and conducting a battery load test. Check your lights. You need to make sure that your headlights, taillights, brake lights, and turn signals work so that others can see you and so you can see others. Ensure that your air conditioning is functioning properly and change the air filter if needed. Check your windshield wipers. Spray some water or cleaner on your windshield and test how they work. Make sure you are looking at the gas gauge and don't wait to fill up. Get a "Check Up". While you can do a lot to your vehicle, sometimes a trained technician can help make your car run even smoother by looking on the inside before you travel.

Porter and Chester Institute hopes everyone has a safe Memorial Day Weekend.

