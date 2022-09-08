Top 100 Worldwide Universities Granted U.S. Utility Patents in 2021 Announced

Top University Patent Holders Ranked in Annual Report from the National Academy of Inventors and Intellectual Property Owners Association

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Top 100 Worldwide Universities Granted U.S. Utility Patents in 2021 report* was released today by the National Academy of Inventors and the Intellectual Property Owners Association. The report uses data from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, highlighting the vital role patents play in university research and innovation.

Published annually since 2013, the report ranks the top 100 universities named as the first assignee on utility patents granted by the USPTO in the 2021 calendar year.

"Innovation based on university technology continues to be a key factor in economic development. The expansion of technology and innovation are fundamental to the success of a university," said Paul R. Sanberg, president of the National Academy of Inventors. "The NAI is pleased to be releasing this list of the top innovation universities in the world in conjunction with the IPO for the tenth year in a row."

Jessica Landacre, Executive Director at the IPO, commented "University patents ignite a culture of growth and innovation which, in turn, stimulates the economy. We are pleased to partner with NAI to publish the Top 100 Worldwide Universities Granted U.S. Utility Patents."

*Note: The information provided in this list is based on data obtained from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. For this report, a university is defined as an institution that grants undergraduate-level degrees. Patents reported are utility patents granted during the 2021 calendar year. When a patent is assigned to one or more entities, credit is given to the first named entity. The number of patents granted does not necessarily indicate the value of a university's technology, the effectiveness of its research or whether its patents will be successfully licensed and/or brought to market. For inquiries, or if you have a research foundation that should be combined with your university assignment in the future, contact [email protected] .

About the National Academy of Inventors

The National Academy of Inventors is a member organization comprising U.S. and international universities, and governmental and non-profit research institutes, with over 4,000 individual inventor members and Fellows spanning more than 250 institutions. It was founded in 2010 to recognize and encourage inventors with patents issued by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), enhance the visibility of academic technology and innovation, encourage the disclosure of intellectual property, educate and mentor innovative students, and translate the inventions of its members to benefit society. The Academy and the USPTO have enjoyed a collaborative partnership since the founding of NAI. Most recently this has been reflected in their joint mission to expand access to the innovation ecosystem through a focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion. www.academyofinventors.org .

About the IPO

The Intellectual Property Owners Association (IPO) is a trade association for owners of patents, trademarks, copyrights and trade secrets. IPO is the only association in the U.S. that serves and advocates for all intellectual property owners in all industries and all fields of technology.

