Top 20 Autonomous Truck Companies 2018

Analysis of Research & Development (R&D) Spending Share, Strategy & Commercialisation Prospects for Automotive OEMs & Disruptive Technology Companies Developing Driverless, Self-Driving Trucks & Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) for Applications in Haulage, Logistics, Delivery & Distribution



The growth of the autonomous truck sector is largely dependent on demonstrating the potential benefits whilst mitigating the associated costs. Truck manufacturers have different views on how the autonomous truck would function. Some are relying on the sensors and cameras of the vehicle, as it provides real time data for the truck to position itself in the traffic. Other manufacturers use high resolution maps for navigation. And some manufacturers are seeing the autonomous trucks connecting to each other on the road, forming trains of trucks following each other. However, if these technologies could be combined, the level of autonomous vehicle advancement would significantly increase. Nevertheless, the cost of the technology still remains relatively high and while the level of penetration is low, truck makers are developing ways of lowering the final price of the vehicle.

Autonomous trucks pose significant benefits to society, as the trucks will minimise the risks of accidents due to human error. This will not only save lives every year, but will also save money associated with truck accidents. Autonomous vehicles will also shape the insurance industry, saving millions of dollars.



