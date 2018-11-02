NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Market Share Analysis, Revenues & Ranking of Leading Suppliers of Perimeter Surveillance & Detection Systems, Biometrics, ICT, Manned Vehicles & Vessels, Aircraft Platforms, Unmanned Air, Ground & Maritime Systems, Physical Infrastructure, Support & Other Services



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05606241



- Do you need top 20 border security companies market data?

- Succinct top 20 border security companies market analysis?

- Technological insight?

- Clear competitor analysis?

- Actionable business recommendations?



Read on to discover how this definitive report can transform your own research and save you time.

The global Top 20 Border Security Companies 2018 report provides the reader with a thorough overview of the competitive landscape within the border security market space and identifies key growth areas and business opportunities. The report is valuable for anyone who wants to understand the dynamics of the border security sector and the implementation and adoption of border security services. It will be useful for existing players, new entrants and businesses who wish to expand into this sector or explore a new geographical region for market development.



Report highlights

- 366 Informative Tables, Charts, And Graphs

- Market Share Analysis & Revenues Of The Top 20 Border Security Companies

- Airbus Group SE

- BAE Systems Plc

- Elbit Systems

- Leonardo SpA

- FLIR Systems Inc.

- General Dynamics Corporation

- Harris Corporation

- Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)

- L-3 Technologies Inc.

- Leidos Holdings Inc.

- Lockheed Martin Corporation

- Northrop Grumman Corporation

- QinetiQ Group

- The Raytheon Company

- Rockwell Collins Inc.

- Saab AB

- Safran SA

- Smiths Group

- Textron Inc.

- Thales Group



Extensive Details Of 229 Border Security Contracts



For Each Company The Following Details Are Revealed

- Selected Recent Border Security Contracts & Programmes

- Total Company Sales

- Sales by Segment of Business

- Net Income

- Regional Emphasis

- Organisational Structure / Notable Subsidiaries

- Border Security Products / Services

- Primary Market Competitors

- Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) Activity



PEST Analysis



Key questions answered

- What does the future hold for the companies in the global Border Security Market?

- Where should you target your business strategy?

- Which applications should you focus upon?

- Which disruptive technologies should you invest in?

- Which companies should you form strategic alliances with?

- Which company is likely to success and why?

- What business models should you adopt?

- What industry trends should you be aware of?



Target audience

- Border security solution providers

- Hardware suppliers

- Software developers

- System integrators

- Service providers

- Contractors

- Technologists

- R&D staff

- Consultants

- Analysts

- CEO's

- CIO's

- COO's

- Business development managers

- Investors

- Governments

- Agencies

- Industry organisations







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05606241



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

