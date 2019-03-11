Top 20 Commercial Airline Low Cost Carrier (LCC) Companies 2019

NEW YORK, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Market Share Analysis, Revenue & Ranking of Leading Companies in the Budget Aviation Market Plus Analysis of Market by Service Type (Passenger Travel, Baggage Handling, Aircraft Operating Lease, and Freight Services)



The growing prevalence of low cost carriers (LCC) has led Visiongain to publish this unique report, which may be crucial to your company's improved success.

The emergence of the budget aviation market for passenger transport and freight has had a transformative effect on the way in which people travel for leisure and work. Visiongain's report analyses the leading 20 companies providing this vital service and reveals their competitive positioning.



Report highlights

• 163 tables, charts, and graphs



Market Share Analysis, Revenues And Ranking Of The Top 20 Low Cost Carrier (LCC) Companies

• Air Canada

• AirAsia

• Alaska Air Group

• Azul Brazilian Airlines

• EasyJet

• Eurowings

• Gol Tranportes Aereos

• IndiGo

• Jet Airways

• Jet2.com

• Jetblue

• Jetstar Airways

• Norwegian

• Pal Express

• Ryanair

• Southwest Airlines

• Spirit Airlines

• Vueling Airlines

• WestJet

• Wizz Air



The Following Information Is Provided For Each Of The Top 20 Companies

• LCC market share %

• LCC revenues $m

• LCC ranking



And In Most Cases The Following Information Is Also Provided

• Major Subsidiaries

• Aircraft Fleet

• Operating Revenue

• Segment Revenues

• Regional Revenues

• Net Profit/Loss

• Future Outlook



Key Questions Answered

• Who are the leading players, where are they positioned in the market and what are their future prospects?

• What are the market shares and revenues for each leading company in the low cost carrier market?

• How is the low cost carrier market evolving?

• What is driving and restraining low cost carrier market dynamics?

• Which individual technologies trends will prevail and how will these shifts be responded to?

• What will be the main drivers of the overall market?

• How will the leading companies adapt their strategies to accommodate changes in market conditions?



Target audience

• Airline operators

• Aircraft OEM's & manufacturers

• Aircraft leasing companies

• Aircraft component manufacturers

• Freight companies

• Logistics companies

• Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul (MRO) Companies

• Modernization, Upgrade & Retrofit companies

• Disassembly, Dismantling & Recycling companies

• Cabin Seating & Interiors companies

• Charter companies,

• Package holiday companies

• Airports

• Regulators

• Consultants

• Market analysts

• Banks

• Government

• Investors

• CEO's

• Business development managers

• Agencies

• Industry organizations



