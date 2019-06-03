Top 20 Companies Developing Flying Car Technologies 2019

NEW YORK, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Automotive & Aerospace Companies Developing On Demand Urban Air Mobility (UAM), Ridesharing Networks, Air Taxis, Vertical Take Off & Landing (VTOL), Electric Vertical Take Off & Landing (eVTOL), Distributed Electric Propulsion (DEP) & Autonomous Operation Technologies







There is understandable scepticism around the entire concept of flying cars and their widespread deployment. Nonetheless, the technology is at an embryonic stage and major industry players such as Airbus, Boeing and Uber are taking it seriously and directing significant research & development (R&D) funding towards developing flying car technologies.



There are of course considerable regulatory barriers to overcome in terms of satisfying airspace authorities and regulators as to the viability and safety of flying cars and their semi-autonomous variants in what is already very crowded and strictly controlled airspace. Before VTOLs can operate in any country, they will need to comply with regulations from the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) who regulate 50% and 30% of the world's aviation activity, respectively—and who are charged with assuring aviation safety. However there has been some movement by authorities allowing the technologies to be trialled.



Flying cars are potentially one of the most lucrative automotive and aerial technologies that could reshape the future of advanced automotive and aerospace technologies. The main objective of technological companies such as Google, but also of OEMs is the achievement of a fully functional flying car by the end of 2022. The key point for this ambition is the development of flying cars, which is currently being tested and researched by the top technology leaders in the market. This report will identify the distinction points of the top 20 flying car technology developers, and also their flying car products, either concept, designed, or developed.

Report Highlights

36 Tables, Charts, And Graphs

Global Top 20 Companies Developing Flying Car Technologies Future Outlook And Analysis 2019



R&D Spend $m And % Share Analysis Of Key Players Engaged In Developing Flying Car Technologies

• AeroMobil

• Airbus S.E

• Amazon.com, Inc.

• Audi AG

• Delorean Aerospace, LLC

• Detroit Flying Cars

• Kalashnikov

• Kitty Hawk

• Lazzarini Design Studio

• Macro Industries, Inc.

• Moller International

• Neva Aerospace Ltd

• Nirvana Systems Ltd (Nirvana Autogyro)

• PAL-V International BV

• Terrafugia

• Tesla, Inc.

• The Boeing Company

• Toyota Motor Corporation (Cartivator or SkyDrive Inc.)

• Uber Technologies Inc.

• Vaylon SAS



Analysis of the challenges facing the industry

• Regulatory barriers

• Certification process

• Technological challenges

• Performance & reliability

• Cost issues

• Battery technology

• Safety

• Pilot training

• Semi-autonomous and autonomous technologies

• Emissions

• Landing infrastructure



Key questions answered

• What does the future hold for Flying Car Technologies?

• Where should you target your business strategy?

• Which companies should you form strategic alliances with?

• Which company is likely to succeed and why?



Target audience

• Leading Automotive OEMs

• Aerospace companies

• Component Suppliers

• Sensor specilalists

• Electronic companies

• Software developers

• Autonomous vehicle developers

• Artificial intelligence (AI) specialists

• Composites companies

• Technologists

• R&D staff

• Consultants

• Market analysts

• Senior executives

• Business development managers

• Investors

• Governments

• Agencies

• Industry organizations

• Banks



