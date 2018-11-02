Top 20 Companies in The Waste to Energy (WtE) Market 2018

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Market Share Analysis by Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) Processing Capacity (MTPA) of Leading Companies Including Financial Data & Analysis of Existing Waste to Energy Facilities & Upcoming Projects





The leading players comprise a diverse range of companies, including international utilities, national agencies and devolved bodies, and smaller engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) and operations and maintenance (O&M) companies. Most of the operators have established dominant positions in mature markets, but those that have expanded into developing markets have the most potential for capacity growth.

The report will answer questions such as:

- Who are the leading companies in the WtE industry?

– What is their strategy?

– What is their existing processing capacity and where is it based?

– What are their core strengths and weaknesses?

– Do they have expansion plans, and if so where are they likely to go?

- What is driving and restraining the involvement of each leading company within the market?

- What is the MSW-processing capacity and share of the market for each leading company in 2017 in tonnes per annum?

- What is the total size of the WtE market in 2017? How much will it grow and why?

- What political, economic, environmental and technological factors affect the WtE market?



1) The study reveals where and how leading companies are investing in WtE plants. We show you the prospects for companies operating in:

- North America

- Middle East

- Asia

- Europe



2) The report provides a detailed individual profile for each of the 20 leading companies in waste to energy market in 2017, providing data for MSW-processing capacity, details of existing and upcoming WtE projects:

- Veolia

- China Everbright

- Covanta

- EDF

- Suez Environnement

- Hitachi Zosen Inova AG

- Ramboll Group

- Grandblue Environment Co. Ltd

- Wheelabrator

- EQT AB

- Keppel Seghers Belgium N.V.

- Attero

- Chongqing Iron & Steel Company (CISC)

- Clean Association of Tokyo 23

- Viridor

- China Metallurgical Group

- Hunan Junxin Environmental Protection

- Babcock & Wilcox Vølund A/S

- AVR

- GCL Poly



3) The analysis is also underpinned by our exclusive interview with an expert from one of the leading companies analysed in this report



4) It also provides a PEST analysis of the key factors affecting the overall WtE market:

- Political

- Economic

- Social

- Technical



