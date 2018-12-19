Top 20 Connected Car Companies 2019

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Market Share Analysis of Leading Automotive OEMs & Technology Suppliers Developing In-Vehicle (IN-V) Technologies, Embedded, Tethered, & Integrated Solutions, Telematics, Wireless Connectivity, Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications, Infotainment, Safety, Security, Sensors, Electronics, Software, Hardware, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN), eCall, bCall, Stolen Vehicle Tracking (SVT), Internet of Things (IoT)



Numerous technological developments and innovations in the automotive sector have led Visiongain to publish this unique connected car report, which may be crucial to your company's improved success. I thought it would be of interest to you.

Visiongain calculates that the connected car market will reach $42.99bn in 2019.



Do you know?

- Who are the leading automotive OEM and non-OEM companies in the connected car market?

- What are the different types of products and services offered by the various companies in the connected car market?

- What percentage of the market is being taken by each of the leading companies?

- Who are the leading companies dominating the connected car market?

- What are the strategies being used by the companies to sustain their competitive position within the connected car market?

- What are the recent developments of the leading companies in the connected car market?



Reasons To Buy

Global Connected Car Market Forecast 2019-2029

SWOT Analysis Of The Connected Car Market

Value Chain Analysis Of The Connected Car Market



The report provides market share %, revenue and ranking of the 20 leading companies operating within the connected car market space

- Apple Inc.

- AT&T Inc.

- BMW AG

- Broadcom Corporation

- Daimler AG

- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

- Ford Motor Company

- General Motors Co.

- Google Inc.

- Honda Motor Co.

- Qualcomm Inc.

- Samsung

- Sierra Wireless

- Tech Mahindra Ltd.

- Tesla

- Toyota Motor Corporation

- Verizon Communications

- Visteon Corporation

- Volkswagen Group

- Volvo



Target audience

- Automotive OEMs

- Electronics companies

- Telecommunications companies

- Telematics specialists

- Software developers

- Automobile organizations

- Technology investors

- Automobile investors

- Market analysts

- Consultants

- Investors

- National and international automobile authorities

- Business, marketing or competitive intelligence manager

- Business intelligence consultant

- Marketing manager

- Business development manager

- Product development manager

- Chief executive officer (CEO)

- Commercial director

- Sales manager

- R&D manager

- Banks

- Regulators

- Associations

- Automobile industry bodies

- Automobile regulators and other policy makers



