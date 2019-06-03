Top 20 Distributed Fibre Optic Sensing (DFOS) Companies 2019

NEW YORK, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Companies Developing Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS), Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS), Fibre Optic Acoustic Sensing (FOAS) & Other Technologies for Oil & Gas, Power & Utility, Safety & Security, Industrial & Civil Engineering Applications







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05779285/?utm_source=PRN







The emerging and continuously developing infrastructure in various industries— including oil and gas, border security and civil engineering, to ensure safety and security has led the analyst to publish this timely report. The market for DFOS technologies is expected to be valued US$1,040.7 million in 2019.



The factors influencing the growth of the DFOS market are increasing applications in the oil and gas vertical, the reliability of distributed fibre optic sensors while working in challenging environments and increasing demand from the civil engineering vertical. However, factors such as high cost of distributed fibre optic sensor systems and lack of standardized assembly are likely to challenge the DFOS market during the forecast period. If you want to be part of this growing industry, then read on to discover how you can maximise your investment potential.



• Do you need definitive Distributed Fibre Optics Sensing market data?

• Succinct Distributed Fibre Optics Sensing market analysis?

• Technological insight?

• Clear competitor analysis?

• Actionable business recommendations?



Read on to discover how this definitive report can transform your own research and save you time.



Report highlights

• 69 tables, charts, and graphs

• Market share analysis, revenues and ranking of the 20 leading players in Distributed Fibre Optics Sensing technologies

• AP Sensing

• Baker Hughes

• Bandweaver

• CGG

• Fotech Solutions

• Future Fibre Technologies Ltd

• Halliburton Corporation

• Lockheed Martin

• Luna Innovations Incorporated

• Magal Security Systems

• NKT Photonics

• Northrop Grumman

• OmniSens S.A.

• QinetiQ Group

• Schlumberger Limited

• Silixa Ltd

• Southwest Microwave Inc.

• Weatherford International plc

• Yokogawa Electric Corporation

• Ziebel AS



Future Fibre optics is an Australian based Fibre optic-sensing technologies company with its head offices present in the California, India, Dubai and London. It provides is Fibre optic sensor intrusion detecting systems services for data communication networks, perimeters and buried oil and gas pipelines. The company has many patents registered on its name under Fibre optic sensors and signal processing technologies and is recognized by the Global perimeter intrusion market as a global tier one supplier.



In most cases the company profiles include

• Overview of Distributed Fibre Optic Sensing Products / Services

• Financial analysis by geography, business segment and product segment

• Key DFOS developments

• Company analysis

• Global Distributed Fibre Optic Sensing market forecast outlook and analysis from 2019-2029

• Analysis of factors, technological and policy related, driving and restraining the DFOS technologies market



• Key questions answered

• What does the future hold for the Distributed Fibre Optics Sensing industry?

• Where should you target your business strategy?

• Which industry application should you focus upon?

• Which disruptive technologies should you invest in?

• Which companies should you form strategic alliances with?

• Which company is likely to success and why?

• What business models should you adopt?

• What industry trends should you be aware of?



• Target audience

• Leading Distributed Fibre Optics Sensing companies

• Security companies

• Oil & gas companies

• Electric power & utility companies

• Civil engineering companies

• Component suppliers

• Electronics companies

• Software developers

• Technologists

• R&D staff

• Consultants

• Market analysts

• Senior executives

• Business development managers

• Investors

• Governments

• Agencies

• Industry organisations

• Banks



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05779285/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

