Top 20 Electronic Medical Record/Health Record Vendors in Otorhinolaryngology
Jun 26, 2020, 09:00 ET
DUBLIN, June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Top Ambulatory Electronic Health Records Solutions Comparative Performance Result Set of Top EHR & Medical Practice Software/Support Vendors - Otorhinolaryngology (Ent)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
From Q2 2019 through Q1 2020, the electronic medical record, electronic health record, e-Prescribing, Practice Management and e-Health client/user survey investigated 298 EMR vendors utilized 17,930 validated EMR/CPOE/eRX users nationwide for rankings.
622 physicians, clinicians, and specialists, as well as administrative, IT and finance leaders from 591 practices, groups, clinics and facilities participated in the 2020 Otorhinolaryngology (ENT) EHR survey.
Key Topics Covered:
- Methodology
- How the Data Sets Are Collected
- Understanding the Statistical Confidence of Black Book Data
- Who Participates in the Ranking Process
- Ambulatory Practice Physicians:Otorhinolaryngology Top 20 Electronic Medical Record/Health Record Vendors
- Top #1 EHR Vendor Overall, Top #1 EHR Vendor by Functional Subsets
- Top 20 Electronic Health and Medical Record Vendors, Ranked List 1 Through 20
- Scoring Key
- Overall KPI Leaders
- Summary of Criteria Outcomes
- Top Score Per Individual Criteria
- Individual Key Performance
- Appendix
- Market Research Surveys & IT User Polling
Companies Mentioned
- ENT Cloud
- Modernizing Medicine
- Epic
- Advancedmd
SOURCE Research and Markets