Top 20 Lithium-Ion Battery Manufacturing Companies 2018 - Visiongain Report

Market Share Analysis of Leading Companies Including Financial Data & Analysis of Battery Production Facilities for Applications in Automotive Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV), Grid Energy Storage Technologies (EST), Renewable Energy, Industrial & Consumer Electronics

The development of the automotive battery market is important for the automotive sector as batteries serve different automotive applications in alternate and conventional products. Increasing adoption of electric vehicles with favourable government initiatives including subsidies and tax rebates will encourage demand for Lithium-Ion batteries. Hybrid and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles are key application areas.

Lithium-ion batteries use a cobalt-based cathode and a graphite-based anode owing to high energy density achieved by the combination. High energy density increases the power storage and can energise electronics and applications with high power requirements. Compared to other types of batteries, Lithium-Ion batteries can deliver upwards of 3.6 volts, which is three times higher.

With increasing concerns over energy security and carbon emission issues, there has been a significant increase in the adoption of renewable and nuclear sources for power generation. This leads to an increased focus on more efficient and reliable energy storage and therefore, augmenting the demand for lithium-ion batteries.

Visiongain's Top 20 Lithium-Ion Battery Manufacturing Companies Report 2018 will keep you informed and up to date with the developments in the market.

With reference to this report, it details the key investment trends in the global market, Analysis on Total Company Sales and the share of total company sales from Lithium-Ion Batteries and information on Lithium-Ion Battery Manufacturing Company Contracts / Projects / Programmes.







The report will answer questions such as:



- How is the Lithium-Ion Battery Manufacturing market evolving?



- What is driving and restraining the Lithium-Ion Battery Manufacturing market dynamics?



- Who are the leading players and what are their prospects for the development of Lithium-Ion Battery Manufacturing projects?

Five Reasons Why You Must Order and Read This Report Today:

1) Financial structure of 20 Leading players in the Lithium-Ion Battery Manufacturing market



- Total Company Sales (US $m)



- Operating Profit/Loss (US $m)



- Share of Company Revenue from Li-ion Battery Business (%)



- Net Income/Loss (US $m)



- Sales from Li-Ion Battery Business (US $m)



- Total Company Sales by Region



- Revenue of Business Segment that includes Li-Ion Battery Business (US $m)



- Share in Li-Ion Battery Market (%)

2) The report reveals extensive details and analysis of 59 Lithium-Ion Battery Production Facilities:



- Country



- Location



- Plant Description







3) The report lists Competitor Positioning in the Global Lithium-Ion Battery Manufacturing Market



- Strategic Supply Agreements and Partnerships

4) The report provides Drivers and Restraints affecting the Lithium-Ion Battery Manufacturing Market

5) The report provides market share analysis by Revenue and detailed profiles of the leading companies operating within the Lithium-Ion Battery Manufacturing market:



- A123 Systems Inc.



- Automotive Energy Supply Corporation (AESC)



- Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)



- BYD Company Ltd.



- CBAK Energy Technology Inc.



- Comtemporary Amperex Technology Ltd (CATL)



- GS Yuasa Corporation



- Hefei Guoxuan High-tech Power Energy Co., Ltd



- Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd.



- Johnson Controls International Plc.



- LG Chem



- Microvast Inc.



- Panasonic Corporation



- Saft Batteries



- Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.



- TDK Corporation/Amperes Technology Ltd (ATL)



- Tesla Inc.



- Tianjin Lishen Battery Joint-Stock Co., Ltd.



- Tianneng Power International Ltd



- Toshiba Corporation

This independent 160-page report guarantees you will remain better informed than your competitors. With 160 tables and figures examining the Lithium-Ion Battery Manufacturing market space, the report gives you profiles of the leading companies operating within the Lithium-Ion Battery Manufacturing market with financial analysis as well as in-depth analysis of contracts, projects and programmes.

This report is essential reading for you or anyone in the Energy sector. Purchasing this report today will help you to recognise those important market opportunities and understand the possibilities there. I look forward to receiving your order.

To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website : https://www.visiongain.com/report/top-20-lithium-ion-battery-manufacturing-companies-2018/

