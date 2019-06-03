Top 20 Nuclear Waste Management Companies 2019

NEW YORK, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Profiles of Leading Companies Operating within the Nuclear Waste Management market, Including Financial and Market Share Analysis (%, $mn) Plus SWOT Analysis for Each Company







The report will answer questions such as:

• Who are the leading companies in the nuclear waste management industry?

– What is their strategy?

– What is their existing processing capacity and where is it based?

– What are their core strengths and weaknesses?

– Do they have expansion plans?

• What is driving and restraining the involvement of each leading company within the market?

• What are the Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats to the nuclear waste management market as a whole?

• What political, economic, environmental and technological factors affect the nuclear waste management market?



How will you benefit from this report?

• This report you will keep your knowledge base up to speed. Don't get left behind

• This report will allow you to reinforce strategic decision-making based upon definitive and reliable market data

• You will learn how to exploit new technological trends

• You will be able to realise your company's full potential within the market

• You will better understand the competitive landscape and identify potential new business opportunities and partnerships



Three reasons why you must order and read this report today:



1) The study reveals where and how leading companies are investing in the nuclear waste management market. We show you the prospects for companies operating in:

– North America

– Asia-Pacific

– Europe



2) The report provides a detailed individual profile for each of the 20 leading companies in the Nuclear Waste Management market in 2019, providing data for Revenue and market share, along with recent activities for these companies:

– Augean PLC

– US Ecology

– JGC Corporation

– Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc

– Stericycle, Inc

– Veolia Environmental Services

– Wood plc

– Orano

– Bechtel Corporation

– BHI Energy

– Cabrera Services

– Chase Environmental Group

– DMT GmbH & Co.

– Ecology Services Inc.

– EnergySolutions

– Holtec International

– Nuclear Research and Consulting Group

– Swedish Nuclear Energy Fuel and waste Management

– Westinghouse Electric Company

– Waste Control Specialists



3) It also provides a PESTEL analysis of the key factors affecting the overall Nuclear Waste Management market:

– Political

– Economic

– Social

– Technical

– Environmental

– Legal

Competitive advantage

This independent, 138-page report guarantees you will remain better informed than your competitors. With 100 tables and figures examining the companies within the nuclear waste market space, the report gives you an immediate, one-stop breakdown of the leading nuclear waste management companies plus analysis and future outlooks, keeping your knowledge one step ahead of your rivals.



Who should read this report?

• Anyone within the nuclear energy value chain

• CEOs

• COOs

• CIOs

• Business development managers

• Marketing managers

• Technologists

• Suppliers

• Investors

• Banks

• Government agencies

• Contractors



