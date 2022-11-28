Top 2022 Holiday Travel Trends: Travel Gets Longer, Pricier, and More Adventurous

ST. PETERSBURG Fla., Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In preparation for the holiday travel season, travel insurance comparison site Squaremouth.com analyzed data from thousands of holiday travelers to identify four trends indicating a new era of travel.

Winter Vacations are Getting Longer and More Expensive

After two winters marred by travel precautions, Americans are more excited to spend the holidays on vacation.

Holiday season trips are averaging around two weeks in length.

The average trip cost is around $6,784 – 57% higher than the average trip cost as of Fall 2022 and 28% higher than the Summer 2022 average.

Sunny Destinations Remain Popular in Winter

Although trips to the Caribbean dropped in Summer 2022, travelers are once again opting for warmer weather destinations in the winter months.

Mexico, The Bahamas, Costa Rica, and the Dominican Republic are among the top insured trips this holiday season, comprising a combined total of one in five insured trips (21.11%).

Top 10 Winter 2022 Destinations Country Percent of Sales Average Trip Cost Average Trip Length in Days United States 13.82 % $5,164.08 8 Mexico 12.07 % $4,232.62 8 Bahamas 4.00 % $3,380.07 7 Israel 3.27 % $6,547.73 12 Germany 2.87 % $5,297.42 12 Antarctica 2.63 % $17,975.78 17 Costa Rica 2.54 % $6,807.11 10 Dominican Republic 2.50 % $4,632.98 8 France 2.41 % $5,492.42 12 Italy 1.92 % $5,674.86 13

Antarctica Becomes Top Destination for the First Time

For the first time ever, Antarctica is becoming a must-see winter destination for travelers.





Antarctica is the seventh most popular destination, accounting for 2.63% of total sales

is the seventh most popular destination, accounting for 2.63% of total sales Over the same period across the last decade, winter trips to Antarctica have only represented an average of 0.47% of all travel insurance sales

European Christmas Markets Back on Itineraries

Two popular destinations are back in the top 10 for the 2022 holiday season:

Both known for deep holiday traditions, Germany and France were among the top holiday destinations, together accounting for just over 5% of insured trips.

and were among the top holiday destinations, together accounting for just over 5% of insured trips. This year marks the first time since the 2019 holiday season that both countries were among the top destinations.

Methodology: Squaremouth analytics compared travel insurance policy sales for trips being insured between November 21, 2022 and January 8, 2023.

Notes to editors

Travelers can quote, compare, and buy travel insurance for their holiday travel on Squaremouth.com. Squaremouth sells over 90 plans from 20+ providers, and offers the largest portfolio of products offering coverage related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Available Topic Expert: Megan Moncrief, Chief Marketing Officer, and Joe Cortez, Travel Expert & Analyst, are available for comment and interview. Contact [email protected] to arrange an interview.

Squaremouth maintains a list of country insurance requirements here: https://www.squaremouth.com/destinations

About Squaremouth: Squaremouth.com has insured over 2 million travelers. Using Squaremouth's intuitive quoting and comparison engine , award-winning support team, and verified customer reviews, travelers can save time and money to find the best travel insurance policy for their trip.

SOURCE Squaremouth