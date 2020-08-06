Top 25 CPA and Advisory Firm Carr, Riggs & Ingram (CRI) Offers Manufacturing and Distribution Webinar Focusing on Quality of Earnings Reports

ENTERPRISE, Ala., Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Carr, Riggs & Ingram (CRI) will host a complimentary webinar focused on the manufacturing and distribution sector, entitled "Quality of Earnings Reports: A Dress Rehearsal for Selling Your Business," led by partners Todd Giustiniano and Jeff Hawkins. The webinar will be presented on Aug. 20, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. CDT. A recording will be made available following the conclusion of the webinar to registrants who are unable to attend the live broadcast.

This 60-minute live session will provide a sell-side overview of the Quality of Earnings Report process, and how it enhances value for business owners considering selling their business. Attendees can look forward to gaining insight into identifying what details potential buyers evaluate in their business, as well as strategies to enhance their business' value.

Interested participants can register for this upcoming complimentary webinar here: https://bit.ly/2DmjvAz

About Carr, Riggs & Ingram, LLC

CRI is a CPA and advisory firm located in 30 markets throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. CRI's industry specializations include construction, government, banking/financial institutions, healthcare, insurance, not-for-profit, manufacturing, and distribution. CRI offers traditional and specialized services, including audit and assurance, business consulting and support, forensic accounting, IT auditing, retirement plan auditing, SEC compliance, business valuation, tax planning, and trusts and estates work. Additionally, CRI's portfolio companies deliver service organization control (SOC) reports, data analytics, investment banking, business consulting, retirement administration services, wealth management, payroll management, and trust and estate services. CRI is a top 25 nationally ranked accounting firm. For additional information, please visit CRIcpa.com.

