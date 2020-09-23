Top 25 CPA and Advisory Firm Carr, Riggs & Ingram (CRI) Prepares to Host Cybersecurity-Focused Webinar

ENTERPRISE, Ala., Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Carr, Riggs & Ingram (CRI) has announced a complimentary webinar entitled, "Gone Phishing: Defending Your Organization Against Social Engineering," featuring CRI's Director of IT Audits and Assurance, David Mills, and CRI Partner Tyler Mills. This webinar will take place on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. CDT.

This live event will discuss the various social engineering attack techniques, why they are exceptionally dangerous, examples of recent attacks, and an overview of how you can prevent them from infiltrating your organization. Presenters will take a deep dive into the different types of social engineering attack techniques prevalent today, the various ways a social engineering attack could affect your business, and how you can protect your organization and assets from these attacks. Attendees of this webinar are eligible to receive one hour of CPE credit. To register, please visit https://bit.ly/32BGeCr.

About Carr, Riggs & Ingram, LLC

CRI is a CPA and advisory firm located in 30 markets throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. CRI's industry specializations include construction, government, banking/financial institutions, healthcare, insurance, not-for-profit, manufacturing, and distribution. CRI offers traditional and specialized services, including audit and assurance, business consulting and support, forensic accounting, IT auditing, retirement plan auditing, SEC compliance, business valuation, tax planning, and trusts and estates work. Additionally, CRI's portfolio companies deliver service organization control (SOC) reports, data analytics, investment banking, business consulting, retirement administration services, wealth management, payroll management, and trust and estate services. CRI is a top 25 nationally ranked accounting firm. For additional information, please visit CRIcpa.com.

