Top 25 Firm Carr, Riggs & Ingram (CRI) Prepares to Host Two-Day, Multi-Session CPE Series

ENTERPRISE, Ala., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Carr, Riggs & Ingram (CRI) has announced a complimentary two-day CPE series entitled "Governmental Accounting Hot Topics: GASB Updates, Compliance, Fraud, and Internal Audit," featuring a number of partners who serve on the forefront of the governmental accounting industry. This webinar will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, and Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020.

These live webinar sessions will dive into industry-relevant topics such as the benefits and uses of internal audit departments, general GASB and Yellow Book updates, and single-audit grant management and compliance. Presenters will also examine fraud case studies in an effort to highlight key risk factors, what to look out for, and how to mitigate fraud risks. Attendees of this webinar are eligible to receive one hour of CPE credit. To register, please visit https://bit.ly/2Y8Nt2f.

About Carr, Riggs & Ingram, LLC

CRI is a CPA and advisory firm located in 30 markets throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. CRI's industry specializations include construction, government, banking/financial institutions, healthcare, insurance, not-for-profit, manufacturing, and distribution. CRI offers traditional and specialized services, including audit and assurance, business consulting and support, forensic accounting, IT auditing, retirement plan auditing, SEC compliance, business valuation, tax planning, and trusts and estates work. Additionally, CRI's portfolio companies deliver service organization control (SOC) reports, data analytics, investment banking, business consulting, retirement administration services, wealth management, payroll management, and trust and estate services. CRI is a top 25 nationally ranked accounting firm. For additional information, please visit CRIcpa.com.

Media Contact

Cheryl Hunt, Director of Marketing

629.208.7705

[email protected]

Related Images

carr-riggs-ingram.jpg

Carr, Riggs & Ingram

SOURCE Carr, Riggs & Ingram

Related Links

http://CRIcpa.com

