Top 25 Nationally Ranked Carr, Riggs & Ingram (CRI) Welcomes Cookeville-Based Firm, Duncan, Wheeler & Wilkerson, P.C.

COOKEVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Top 25 nationally-ranked CPA and advisory firm Carr, Riggs & Ingram, LLC (CRI) continues to expand its presence in the state of Tennessee by increasing its locations to serve clients through the addition of the Cookeville office of Duncan, Wheeler & Wilkerson, P.C.

Duncan, Wheeler & Wilkerson will amplify CRI's offerings across the transportation and financial institutions industries while continuing to grow their presence with services like tax planning and preparation, estate planning, business entity selection, and financial forecasts and projections.

CRI is one of the fastest-growing and forward-thinking CPA and advisory firms in the nation, operating in 30 markets across 10 states, with the addition of the Duncan, Wheeler & Wilkerson Cookeville office to their locations. In addition to providing full-service accounting services such as accounting and auditing, tax, advisory, and client accounting services, the firm operates eight portfolio companies—Auditwerx, (SOC reporting and IT audits), CRI Advanced Analytics, (data analytics), CRI Capital Advisors, (investment banking), CRI Solutions Group, (business consulting), CRI TPA Services, (retirement plan administration), Level Four Advisory Services, (wealth management), Paywerx, (payroll management), and The Preferred Legacy Trust Company, (estate and trust services).

CRI has financial tools and accounting resources available on its website at CRIcpa.com.

CRI is a CPA and advisory firm located in more than 25 markets throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. CRI's industry specializations include construction, government, banking/financial institutions, healthcare, insurance, not-for-profit, manufacturing, and distribution. CRI offers traditional and specialized services, including audit and assurance, business consulting and support, forensic accounting, IT auditing, retirement plan auditing, SEC compliance, business valuation, tax planning, and trusts and estates work. Additionally, CRI's portfolio companies deliver service organization (SOC) reports, investment banking, business consulting, wealth management, data analytics, estate and trust, and payroll services. CRI is a top 20 nationally ranked accounting firm. For additional information, please visit CRIcpa.com.

