Top 25 Nationally Ranked Carr, Riggs & Ingram Expands Healthcare Industry Leadership

ENTERPRISE, Ala., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Top 25 nationally ranked accounting and advisory firm Carr, Riggs & Ingram is proud to announce that healthcare accounting industry veterans Shane Hariel and David Williams recently joined their Jackson, Mississippi practice location.

Boasting more than 35 years of experience in healthcare accounting, David Williams provides assurance, reimbursement, and advisory services for a wide range of organizations, including hospitals, outpatient centers, home healthcare agencies, skilled nursing facilities, rural health clinics, and mental rehabilitation centers. Shane Hariel provides services such as cost reporting, regulatory and statutory analysis, Medicaid strategic consulting, Medicare bad debt optimization services, supplemental payment consulting, and HHS relief fund compliance and reporting exclusively to healthcare entities since 1991 with a primary focus on hospitals, rural health clinics, and long-term care facilities.

"David and Shane are great assets to the healthcare team at CRI," stated Managing Partner, Bill Carr. "The depth and breadth of their exclusive experience serving healthcare entities all over the country is invaluable to us and will broaden the services and solutions that we can offer our healthcare industry clients. Their specific concentrations in Mississippi will increase the level of service we offer there as we continue to expand in this vibrant geographical market."

"CRI is extremely excited to welcome David and Shane to our healthcare team. Their unparalleled experience and expertise in healthcare advisory and reimbursement, both in Mississippi and throughout the Southeast, provides yet another invaluable resource for our clients," added CRI Healthcare Industry Line Leader, Bryan Hall.

With a value held to the importance of navigating the transition from volume to value in today's industry landscape, the CRI Healthcare Industry Line works to assist clients as they face new trends, industry practices, and the direct correlation between rising healthcare costs and the need for maximizing efficiencies.

CRI has financial tools and accounting resources available on their website at CRIcpa.com.

About Carr, Riggs & Ingram, LLC

CRI is a CPA and advisory firm located in 30 markets throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. CRI's industry specializations include construction, government, banking/financial institutions, healthcare, insurance, not-for-profit, manufacturing, and distribution. CRI offers traditional and specialized services including audit and assurance, business consulting and support, forensic accounting, IT auditing, retirement plan auditing, SEC compliance, business valuation, tax planning, and trusts and estates work. Additionally, CRI's portfolio companies deliver service organization control (SOC) reports, data analytics, investment banking, business consulting, retirement administration services, wealth management, payroll management, and trust and estate services. CRI is a top 25 nationally ranked accounting firm. For additional information, please visit CRIcpa.com.

Media Contact

Cheryl Hunt, Director of Marketing

629.208.7705

[email protected]

Related Images

carr-riggs-ingram.jpg

Carr, Riggs & Ingram

SOURCE Carr, Riggs & Ingram

Related Links

http://CRIcpa.com

