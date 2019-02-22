Top 3 Growth Opportunities for Digital Pathology-enabling Technology Companies

"AI has the potential to analyze big data and find patterns and insights that could enhance patient outcomes in the field of pathology," said Deepak Jayakumar, Senior Research Analyst, TechVision . "It can serve as a supplementary or a validation tool in imaging analytics for pathologists and help process more slides in a shorter duration. So far, AI-based medical diagnostic tools like OsteoDetect have already been approved for use by the FDA for the detection of distal radius fracture . Furthermore, AI-powered tools can better identify skin lesions and the presence of invasive breast cancer ."

Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, Digital Pathology: Roadmap to the Future of Medical Diagnosis, covers the solutions of digital whole slide scanning, digital imaging solutions, and digital data repository. The study identifies technology advancements, applications, and potential, as well as presents the most successful business models and strategies currently dominating the market.

For further information on this analysis, please visit: http://frost.ly/37w

"Hospitals and diagnostic labs will be the largest adopters of digital pathology over the next decade," noted Jayakumar. "Technology innovators can ensure greater commercialization by focusing on improving cost optimization for end users through pay-per-use or Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) models. Additionally, they could map service gaps, expand product portfolios, and use the information obtained from clinical data to develop cutting-edge solutions."

A few highlighted growth opportunities for digital pathology-enabling technology companies within this analysis include:

Responsible use of datasets owned by medical institutions. A case in point is the creation of an imaging research warehouse by Mount Sinai Health System , which equips researchers with imaging and clinical data of more than a million patients.

, which equips researchers with imaging and clinical data of more than a million patients. Collaboration with hospitals, diagnostic labs, and medical institutes to generate datasets comparing digital pathology and traditional methods to present a solid case for the regulatory approval of their product.

Approval of AI-based tools needs to be a top priority for AI-based, digital pathology-focused companies as low-to-medium risk diagnostic avenues are an innovative way to transition from pharmaceutical to mainstream clinical applications in the digital pathology segment.

